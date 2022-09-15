Skip to main content

Broncos Add Former Vikings S Anthony Harris to Practice Squad

Denver made a trio of moves Wednesday.

After placing starting safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos carried out a corresponding transaction, signing S Anthony Harris to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver also elevated cornerback Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An eighth-year pro, Harris, 30, entered the league as a 2015 undrafted free agent and spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 185 solo tackles, 28 pass deflections, and nine interceptions over 81 games, including 47 starts. He tied for the NFL lead with six picks in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defensive back defected to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and made 72 combined tackles and one INT across 14 appearances, earning a 61.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Planted on the taxi squad, Harris provides insurance in the absence of Simmons, who's out until Week 6 due to a quad injury. The Broncos are whittled down to three safeties on the 53-man roster: Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, and rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Sterns is tentatively expected to start opposite Kareem Jackson for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans at Empower Field.

“We’re still talking about that," Hackett told reporters. "We will get to you when we make that decision.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (3)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

USATSI_16592847
News

Broncos Add Former Vikings S Anthony Harris to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett
News

Russell Wilson Resolves to Speak Up in Future Clutch-Time Calls

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos S Justin Simmons Heads to Injured Reserve with Quad Injury

By Zack Kelberman
USATSI_19035975
News

5 Reasons Broncos Fans Shouldn't Hit Panic Button

By Bob Morris
Nathaniel Hackett - It Sucks
News

Nathaniel Hackett Backtracks: 'We Should Have Gone for It'

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field following a 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
News

Russell Wilson Goes to Bat on Coach Hackett's Controversial Call

By Keith Cummings
USATSI_17144947
News

Broncos Sign Ex-Packers TE Dominique Dafney to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Four Broncos Studs Amid Dud Performance in Seattle

By Thomas Hall
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Broncos Player Grades for Week 1's Ugly 17-16 Loss to Seahawks

By Erick Trickel