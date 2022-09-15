Broncos Add Former Vikings S Anthony Harris to Practice Squad

After placing starting safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos carried out a corresponding transaction, signing S Anthony Harris to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver also elevated cornerback Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster.

An eighth-year pro, Harris, 30, entered the league as a 2015 undrafted free agent and spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 185 solo tackles, 28 pass deflections, and nine interceptions over 81 games, including 47 starts. He tied for the NFL lead with six picks in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defensive back defected to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and made 72 combined tackles and one INT across 14 appearances, earning a 61.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Planted on the taxi squad, Harris provides insurance in the absence of Simmons, who's out until Week 6 due to a quad injury. The Broncos are whittled down to three safeties on the 53-man roster: Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, and rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Sterns is tentatively expected to start opposite Kareem Jackson for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans at Empower Field.

“We’re still talking about that," Hackett told reporters. "We will get to you when we make that decision.”

