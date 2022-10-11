Skip to main content

Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster

No more taxi squad for the Hall-of-Famer.

The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions Monday, placing left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) on season-ending injured reserve while promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the taxi squad and, in a corresponding move, released tight end Dominique Dafney.

In his third year with the Broncos, Hinton has appeared in two games, catching four of five targets for 86 receiving yards across 117 offensive snaps. The quarterback-turned-wideout — whose wristband from his infamous 2020 start is displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — had exceeded the maximum number (3) of practice-squad elevations, forcing Denver to sign him to the 53-man squad.

"He has the ability to do a lot of different things," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Sept. 30. "He understands the game. He works his tail off every single day to learn the system. He’s put himself in a position to help this football team. It’s awesome how he’s worked his way up. That’s a great story for everybody that’s in the NFL to continually work hard.”

Including Hinton, the Broncos now have seven WRs on the roster ahead of Week 6, a Monday Night Football divisional matchup at Los Angeles. The others: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jalen Virgil.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
