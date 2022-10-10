Skip to main content

Broncos Add Ex-Patriots, Jets LB Harvey Langi to Practice Squad

Langi has appeared in 40 games since 2017.

With Josey Jewell (knee) considered week-to-week, the Denver Broncos bolstered the inside linebacker position Monday, signing former Jets starter Harvey Langi to the practice squad, his agent Kenny Zuckerman announced.

A 2017 undrafted free agent, Langi bears 40 games of NFL experience, including 10 starts. He began his career with the Patriots before landing in New York and eventually resurfacing in New England for the last two seasons. The BYU product has 80 tackles (49 solo), two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery to his name, logging more special teams snaps (639) than total defensive reps (632).

"After seeing only limited action over the first two years of his career, Langi developed into a core special teams presence for both the Patriots and the Jets since 2019," Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit.com noted in July. "In total, he therefore now has 622 kicking game snaps on his résumé while offering experience on multiple units. As noted above, New England trusted him on both return and coverage squads last year; additionally, he also saw action on place kick blocking teams during the preseason."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Langi, 30, is the second ILB to be stashed on Denver's taxi squad, joining UDFA rookie Kana'i Mauga. The team is carrying four off-ball 'backers on its 53-man roster: Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, and Justin Strnad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18497203
News

Broncos Add Ex-Patriots, Jets LB Harvey Langi to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
News

Sterns on Simmons Return: 'Ready for Whatever Role Necessary'

By Keith Cummings
Derek Wolfe
News

Derek Wolfe Feels 'Catfished' by Broncos Preseason 'Hype'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Adjustments Broncos can Make to Salvage Russell Wilson in 2022

By Bob Morris
Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman
News

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Melvin Gordon Takes Big Step in Earning Back Broncos' Trust

By Ron White
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) as side judge Anthony Jeffries (36) and down judge Kent Payne (79) look on in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) scrambles under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Choke vs. Colts: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Mike Evans
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has Torn Lat in Throwing Shoulder

By Chad Jensen