Broncos Add Ex-Patriots, Jets LB Harvey Langi to Practice Squad

With Josey Jewell (knee) considered week-to-week, the Denver Broncos bolstered the inside linebacker position Monday, signing former Jets starter Harvey Langi to the practice squad, his agent Kenny Zuckerman announced.

A 2017 undrafted free agent, Langi bears 40 games of NFL experience, including 10 starts. He began his career with the Patriots before landing in New York and eventually resurfacing in New England for the last two seasons. The BYU product has 80 tackles (49 solo), two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery to his name, logging more special teams snaps (639) than total defensive reps (632).

"After seeing only limited action over the first two years of his career, Langi developed into a core special teams presence for both the Patriots and the Jets since 2019," Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit.com noted in July. "In total, he therefore now has 622 kicking game snaps on his résumé while offering experience on multiple units. As noted above, New England trusted him on both return and coverage squads last year; additionally, he also saw action on place kick blocking teams during the preseason."

Langi, 30, is the second ILB to be stashed on Denver's taxi squad, joining UDFA rookie Kana'i Mauga. The team is carrying four off-ball 'backers on its 53-man roster: Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, and Justin Strnad.

