Broncos' Final Week 6 Injury Report Reveals Big Help Returning to Defense

Help is on the way to a Broncos secondary that has punched below its weight class over the past two weeks.

The Denver Broncos enter Week 6's bout with the Las Vegas Raiders still pretty banged up. The injury bug has been an incessant thorn in Denver's side — much like the 2020 season.

On Friday, the Broncos unveiled their final injury report for Week 6, listing three as questionable and ruling out one player.

Questionable

This week, all eyes have been on the progression of two starters — safety Kareem Jackson (back) and running back Melvin Gordon III (hip). Considering the enormity of Week 6 and its importance to the destiny of the Broncos' 2021 campaign, it'd be quite the shock if either key contributor didn't suit up on Sunday vs. the Raiders.

After all, in the wake of losing two straight on the heels of winning the first three games, if the Broncos lose this game at home to the Raiders — on the very day that former head coach Mike Shanahan is being inducted into the team's Ring of Fame at halftime — the wheels could go careening off the bus.

Depth linebacker Aaron Patrick is also questionable with an ankle — a special teams contributor. If he's unable to go, along with the player already ruled out, Denver's third-phase execution will be something to monitor closely on Sunday — especially the kick and punt return coverage units.

Out

Defensive back Mike Ford was claimed off waivers on the doorstep of the season-opener to serve as competent special teams depth. The former Detroit Lion wasted little time contributing in the third phase but after suffering a knee injury last week, he's been ruled out.

The Good News

Now, for some glass-half-full information. The Broncos will have starting-caliber cornerback Ronald Darby back on the field. Opening the season as the starter opposite of Kyle Fuller, Darby suffered a hamstring injury and has missed the past four games.

Meanwhile, Fuller has been very up-and-down and although rookie first-rounder Patrick Surtain II has been impressive at times in Darby's stead, he's also displayed some issues indicative of his NFL inexperience. In this game, if Fuller struggles early — as he has been wont to do of late — head coach Vic Fangio has a proven horse in Darby who could step in and take over outside the numbers opposite of Surtain.

There's even a chance Darby could start. In place of whom is anyone's guess.

“We haven’t decided but he’s definitely going to play," Fangio said on Friday on the topic of Darby starting Week 6. "He’ll be active and ready to roll.”

Also, it's great to see that WR Courtland Sutton, S Justin Simmons, NT Mike Purcell, and DL Shelby Harris all practiced in full the final two days of the week. It bodes well for Denver's first divisional tilt of this still-young season.

Raiders

The opponent is even more banged up than the Broncos. Big defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hip) is doubtful and fellow trenchman Quinton Jefferson (back) is questionable which gives the Broncos an opportunity to exploit the Raiders' rushing defense.

The Raiders had multiple starters miss some practice time this week (or limited) but it would appear that TE Darren Waller, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Henry Ruggs, OT Kolton Miller, and S Jonathan Abram (among others) are going to be good to go come game-time.

The Raiders might be reeling in the wake of Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach but fans best believe that the Broncos are going to get the opponent's best shot come hell or high water.

