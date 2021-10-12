Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Coach

Jon Gruden has resigned as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports of his using anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails.

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders lost Jon Gruden tonight, as he resigned as the Head Coach.

Late last week, the NFL informed the Raiders that emails had emerged of Gruden using allegedly racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language.

The first reports surfaced on Friday via the Wall Street Journal. Tonight, the latest report of other emails came out via the New York Times.

Via the Raiders, Gruden said, "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Earlier today, a source close to the team informed me that the Raiders received all of the emails last week.

Mark Davis, the team owner, issued a brief statement, saying, "I have accepted Jon Gruden's resignation as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team also announced, "Rich Bisaccia will serve as Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, effective immediately."

Bisaccia will meet with the the team on Wednesday.

Gruden, 58, became the leader of the Silver and Black in 2018. At the time, he reportedly signed a 10-year deal valued at $10 million per year.

