Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon to Finish Season After DUI Court Case Pushed to January, per Report

Luke Patterson

Denver Broncos fans have been waiting for the other shoe to drop with regard to running back Melvin Gordon's impending DUI suspension. Gordon was arrested for driving under the influence back on October 13 which comes with a mandated two-game suspension from the  NFL for first-time offenders. 

On Monday, morning KUSA’s Mike Klis reported that Gordon will play out the remaining three games on the 2020 schedule thanks to his court case being continued to January 14, 2021. 

Klis provided further context. 

"Melvin Gordon appeared virtually in Denver County Courtroom of Judge Olympia Fay today w/attorneys Robert Malen, Eric Nesbitt. Malen said he's submitted 'significant mitigation and exculpatory evidence' to District Attorney. Both sides agreed to set 2nd plea on Jan 14," Klis tweeted Monday morning. 

According to court and police documents obtained by KUSA, Gordon was also ticketed for speeding between 25 and 39 mph over the limit. Reports indicate Gordon’s speech as being slurred in addition to swaying and having watery eyes. Although he consented to voluntary field sobriety tests, his unsatisfactory results led to the arrest.

Gordon was the Broncos’ lead rusher in the team's 32-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with 13 runs for 68 yards. As a Bronco, he’s played in 12 games logging 162 carries for 753 yards, six touchdowns, and is averaging approximately 4.6 yards per rush.

Last March, Broncos' GM John Elway inked Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal. Initially, some wondered if conduct detrimental to the team would omit Denver from paying Gordon anymore guaranteed money owed to him.

However, the news that Gordon’s hearing has been moved to next month means that the two-time Pro Bowler will play the final three games of the 2020 season against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

This likely means that the legal process will play out and whatever suspension ultimately gets handed down by the NFL will probably come in the 2021 season. 

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

