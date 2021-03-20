Phillip Lindsay Joins AFC Team One Day After Broncos Release

Phillip Lindsay is leaving the Mile High City for the Lone Star State.

Roughly 24 hours after the Denver Broncos rescinded his restricted free-agent tender, sending him to the open market, the former Pro Bowl running back landed a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports Friday.

Lindsay will take home $1 million guaranteed as part of his incentive-laden deal, per 9News' Mike Klis. He'll earn $2.25 million in 2021 base salary, with a $500,000 per-game roster bonus and escalators for total scrimmage (rushing and receiving) yards: $250,000 for 750 yards and another $250,000 for 1,000 — a feat the Colorado Kid has twice accomplished during his brief NFL career.

Lindsay, 26, confirmed the signing via Twitter.

The diminutive but explosive back, a 2018 undrafted free agent, is slated to make more money in Houston this year than he did ($2.009 million) across his tenure in Denver. Lindsay was initially slapped with a $2.13 million original-round tender by the Broncos before the team rescinded its offer, citing a mutually amicable divorce.

Had the Broncos placed a second-round tender on Lindsay, as many anticipated, he would have received $3.384 million for the 2021 campaign. Instead, new general manager George Paton raided his old employer, the Minnesota Vikings, inking RB Mike Boone to a two-year, $3.85 million deal, which includes $2.6 million in guarantees.

While also contributing on special teams, Boone is expected to fill Lindsay's role as a timeshare contributor behind presumed starter Melvin Gordon and ahead of contract-year third-stringer Royce Freeman.

Lindsay, meanwhile, is the latest addition to an elder Texans backfield that now features David Johnson and Mark Ingram, who signed a one-year, $3 million pact on March 11.

