Report: Broncos Re-Sign QB Josh Johnson to Practice Squad

Josh Johnson was not out of work for long.

Initially released at final cuts, the vested-veteran quarterback reportedly re-signed to the Denver Broncos' practice squad Wednesday morning after avoiding waivers — just as the club intended.

"We hope to get Josh back," general manager George Paton said Tuesday afternoon.

Entering his age-36 season and on his 17th professional football team, Johnson joined the Broncos in March to push for the backup QB job behind Russell Wilson. The battle raged throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the entirety of the preseason.

Johnson appeared to have the gig sewn up following Denver's Aug. 13 victory versus Dallas, during which he completed 16-of-23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. But his lone competition, third-year pro Brett Rypien, won over the brain trust following last week's exhibition-closing win against Minnesota, when Rypien drew the start and Johnson played exclusively with reserves.

"It was really tough," Paton conceded. "Brett and Josh had a great competition. It came down to the final game. The body at work, both these guys did a lot of really good things. I just think the way ‘Ryp’ operated the offense, the way he moved the team, he did some really good things."

Johnson is the first of several players expected to land on Denver's 16-man taxi squad in the days ahead. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and cornerback JaQuan McMillian — both waived Tuesday — also will sign to the taxi team upon clearing waivers.

