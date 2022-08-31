Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Re-Sign QB Josh Johnson to Practice Squad

Johnson was released at final cuts.

Josh Johnson was not out of work for long.

Initially released at final cuts, the vested-veteran quarterback reportedly re-signed to the Denver Broncos' practice squad Wednesday morning after avoiding waivers — just as the club intended.

"We hope to get Josh back," general manager George Paton said Tuesday afternoon.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Entering his age-36 season and on his 17th professional football team, Johnson joined the Broncos in March to push for the backup QB job behind Russell Wilson. The battle raged throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the entirety of the preseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson appeared to have the gig sewn up following Denver's Aug. 13 victory versus Dallas, during which he completed 16-of-23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. But his lone competition, third-year pro Brett Rypien, won over the brain trust following last week's exhibition-closing win against Minnesota, when Rypien drew the start and Johnson played exclusively with reserves.

"It was really tough," Paton conceded. "Brett and Josh had a great competition. It came down to the final game. The body at work, both these guys did a lot of really good things. I just think the way ‘Ryp’ operated the offense, the way he moved the team, he did some really good things."

Johnson is the first of several players expected to land on Denver's 16-man taxi squad in the days ahead. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and cornerback JaQuan McMillian — both waived Tuesday — also will sign to the taxi team upon clearing waivers.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Josh Johnson
News

Report: Broncos Re-Sign QB Josh Johnson to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos' GM George Paton Explains the Tough Roster Cuts

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Could Upgrade These Weak Positions via the Waiver Wire

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) on the sidelines before a pre-season against the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Cut DL McTelvin Agim

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Trade OLB Malik Reed to Steelers in Pick-Swap Deal

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Release QB Josh Johnson, Brett Rypien Wins

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos president Damani Leech before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

New Broncos' President Evaluates Future of Mile High Stadium

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown with Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) giving chase in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos 23, Vikings 13: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Mike Evans