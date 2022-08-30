The last man standing in the Denver Broncos' backup quarterback battle is Brett Rypien after Josh Johnson was released on Tuesday morning ahead of the 2 pm MDT deadline. 9NEWS' Mike Klis broke the news.

Rypien went 14-of-21 for 137 yards and an interception in the third preseason game. It was his only start of the summer.

Johnson, who started each of the first two games, seemingly had the backup job to lose, but Rypien's comeback was made complete on Tuesday. A big reason for the Broncos rolling with Rypien as the QB2 is how the overall offense hummed and operated when he was under center, compared to Johnson.

Signed as a college free agent out of Boise State back in 2019, Rypien has fought hard for a seat at the Broncos' table. With the new coaching regime arriving led by Nathaniel Hackett, Rypien's future and fit were unclear. Obviously, though, Hackett likes him some Rypien.

Rypien has one career start under his belt as a pro, a Week 4 road win over the New York Jets back in 2020. He'll now serve as Russell Wilson's backup and support system as the Broncos prepare to attack the 2022 campaign with newfound energy.

In his 10 years as an NFL starting QB, Wilson has missed exactly three starts, all of which came last year in Seattle after he suffered a finger injury. He's about as reliable as it gets. The only current QB to rival, or perhaps surpass Wilson in the ironman department is Tom Brady. Both QBs are freaks of nature.

Congratulations are in order for Rypien. Considering GM George Paton's busy-body nature, though, fans probably shouldn't completely dismiss the possibility of the Broncos going off the roster for a backup.

I'd feel pretty confident in anointing Rypien for now. The Broncos have their backup, and he also happens to be a pretty good coach on the field.

The Broncos hope to re-sign Johnson to the practice squad (teams can do that now with up to six veterans) if he passes through waivers unclaimed, per Klis.

