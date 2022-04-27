Report: Broncos Re-Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Surprising Deal

Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Re-Sign RB Melvin Gordon to One-Year Deal

The incentivized pact is worth up to $5 million.

At long last, after weeks of toiling on the free-agent market, Melvin Gordon is back with the Broncos.

According to multiple media outlets, Denver re-signed the veteran running back on Tuesday evening. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Gordon received a one-year deal worth up to $5 million via undisclosed (likely rep-based) incentives.

The Broncos took to Twitter to officially confirm the move.

Gordon enters his eighth NFL campaign having spent the last 31 regular-season games in the Mile High City. Over that span, the former Chargers Pro Bowler — who completed a two-year, $16 million deal — tallied 209 carries for 1,904 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, adding 371 receiving yards and three TDs on 60 receptions.

The downside to Gordon is his advanced age (29) and ball-security woes (seven fumbles since 2020). But he's more than capable of reassuming his role as the lightning to now-sophomore Javonte Williams' thunder, a scenario the latter prepared for.

“I’ve been talking to ‘Mel’ lately, seeing how he is and seeing what he’s been doing," Williams told reporters Monday. "Whatever [General Manager] George [Paton] has planned, I’m ready. If I have to split carries, or if I’m the starter—it doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Gordon's return presumably pushes RBs Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett to third and fourth, respectively, on the depth chart while lessening the odds of Denver using a premium draft pick at the position, as was anticipated.

"We still think he’s a really good back," general manager George Paton said of Gordon on March 1. "I think you need two or three runners in this league. They’re going to get nicked. It’s a tough position. But I couldn’t be more happy with Javonte in his first year.”

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
