Report: Former Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Fires Reps as he Languishes on Open Market

Melvin Gordon must not be happy with his current status as a free agent.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton has admitted to an ongoing dialogue between himself and the representatives of veteran running back Melvin Gordon. As per NFLPA records made available to Pro Football Talk over the weekend, Gordon has unexpectedly fired his pair of agents, Fletcher Smith and Demarius Bilbo.

Prior to parting ways with his agents, Gordon’s tag team negotiators had done well by the veteran by brokering a two-year, $16 million deal with previous Denver GM John Elway back in 2020. Gordon has tasked new agents Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First to thrash out a deal for him, and the very fact he has taken such drastic action at this juncture might suggest he is frustrated with the apparent slow pace of contract talks.

That being said, it may provide a strong indicator that Gordon values his services a lot more than his previous agents perhaps did, or maybe even the NFL. Putting conjecture to one side, Gordon still brings consistent production heading into the later stages of his career, having posted a total of 6,100 yards rushing over his seven years spent in the league.

It's likely that Paton and the Broncos will be unperturbed by Gordon’s recent agent move. If mutual interest remains, though, a deal could be cut regardless. Perhaps a one-year deal in the region of $2.5 million could prove attractive to the running back, who, at 29, is well aware of the importance of playing for a contender and alongside star talent.

“I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win a championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys,” Gordon told Troy Renck of Denver7 in early March. “I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck. It’s a job unfinished, and we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with (general manager George (Paton). We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things.”

Ever since veteran quarterback Russell Wilson got traded to Denver, the Broncos became a much more attractive destination for free agents of every stripe, but playing a supporting role to emerging backfield star Javonte Williams will remain a stumbling block that Gordon would simply have to overcome if he re-signed. 

That means weighing up the pros and cons of taking less money to chase a championship or hawking his wares to the highest bidder as the merry-go-round goes deeper in the offseason. 

Considering Williams' blood lust for seeking out on-field collisions, giving 'Flash' Gordon an incentive-laden deal would provide the Broncos with a solid insurance policy in the event of injuries and help their deal-making GM sleep better at night.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts following his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
