Broncos Give Up on Former Third-Round Pick McTelvin Agim

The Denver Broncos cut bait with a former third-round draft pick Tuesday, releasing defensive tackle McTelvin Agim from the practice squad, the team announced.

Selected 95th overall in 2020 — a selection executed by previous Broncos management — Agim has yet to make an appearance this season, relegated to the taxi squad despite a solid preseason in which he notched three solo tackles, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

“He was all over the place," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Agim after Denver's Aug. 27 victory over Minnesota. "He had the forced fumble that led to the touchdown. He was really getting off the line. He was definitely getting a lot of push. ... So, I give a lot of credit to ‘Sosa’, he came to play today.”

Although boasting an impressive toolbox at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, the Arkansas product was doghoused under ex-coach Vic Fangio and again under rookie defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He ends his 17-game Broncos tenure with 231 defensive snaps and zero career starts.

Agim's release was the first of two Week 15 transactions on Denver's practice squad. The club also lost offensive guard Netane Muti, whom the Las Vegas Raiders signed to their active roster.

