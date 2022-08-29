Skip to main content

Report: P Sam Martin Released by Broncos After Refusing Pay Cut

Denver has a new punter.

Beginning their cutdown to the 53-man roster limit, the Denver Broncos on Monday released punter Sam Martin, according to media reports.

Martin's departure is contractual in nature; he refused to slash his scheduled $2.25 million salary for the 2022 campaign, per 9News' Mike Klis.

Martin, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, averaging 46.4 gross yards on 132 punts, 47 of which were downed inside the 20-yard line. As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted, the tenth-year veteran set the franchise record for net punting (42.8 YPP) in 2021.

Moving on from Martin, which saves the Broncos roughly $1.4 million against the salary cap, cements Corliss Waitman as the team's starting punter. Waitman, a 2019 undrafted free agent, was claimed off waivers in January and competed throughout the offseason. The former Steeler is younger (27), cheaper ($825,000 cap hit), and has a bigger (left) leg than Martin — and quickly found a champion in special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

“I think Corliss has a strong leg. He’s a good athlete. He has good hands to hold. The left-footed spin on the ball is different. You see that he’s a talented punter," Stukes said during June minicamp. "What Corliss needs to focus on in the offseason is directional punting, which we’ve addressed. He’s working on getting the ball to the numbers, to outside the numbers, which we’re big on here."

Waitman logged six punts over Denver's three preseason contests, finishing with a 40.0 net average. Speaking to his directional ability, the South Alabama product downed two punts inside the 20 and forced five fair catches.

Waitman, who can double as the kickoff specialist, should also serve as the primary holder on field goals and extra points for kicker Brandon McManus.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin (6) punts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
