Skip to main content
Team(s)
Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Broncos Claim P Corliss Waitman Off Waivers from Steelers

Offseason competition for Sam Martin.

Despite currently employing no special teams coordinator, the Denver Broncos — smack dab in the middle of a head-coaching search — claimed punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, noting the transaction is deferred until after the Super Bowl.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Waitman bounced around various practice squads, from Pittsburgh to Las Vegas to New England before resettling with the Steelers. The 26-year-old appeared in two regular-season games to close out the 2021 campaign, averaging 52.1 yards across seven punts, with a long boot of 63 yards. He was waived on Jan. 15.

"I thought Corliss did a solid job," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in December, via SteelersDepot.com. "We're appreciative of his efforts."

Waitman (6-2, 210) played collegiately at South Alabama where he averaged 42.7 yards on 158 career punts. He also doubled as the kickoff specialist and holder for extra points and field goal attempts.

Read More

Waitman will be added to the 90-man Broncos offseason roster and could provide competition for incumbent punter Sam Martin, whose 42.8 net average ranked third in the NFL this season.

Martin, 31, is signed through 2022, though the team can save $2.25 million — his base salary — by releasing him prior to June 1.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

USATSI_17464959
News

Report: Broncos Claim P Corliss Waitman Off Waivers from Steelers

6 minutes ago
George Paton, Dan Quinn
News

Dallas Insider Report Casts Broncos' HC Search in a Concerning Light

5 hours ago
USATSI_13365830
News

Report: Broncos 'Top Option' to Trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

7 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Projecting Which Unrestricted Free Agents Broncos Will Retain

8 hours ago
Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

John Elway Not 'Looking to be the Face' of Broncos if Successful in Group Ownership Bid

Jan 17, 2022
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

3 Areas at Risk of Regression in Broncos' Post-Fangio Era

Jan 17, 2022
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Two Broncos Land on PFF's Top-25 Rookies of 2021

Jan 17, 2022
Dan Quinn
News

Report: Broncos 'Preparing' Move with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17114894
News

Broncos Linked to Signing of Former Cowboys All-Pro

Jan 16, 2022