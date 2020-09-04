SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Release Veteran LB Todd Davis, per Report

Chad Jensen

In a stunning decision, the Denver Broncos have released veteran linebacker Todd Davis. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news Friday afternoon. 

"The Broncos just released veteran ILB Todd Davis, source tells 9News," Klis tweeted. 

The Davis cut comes about an hour removed from the Broncos' trading defensive lineman Christian Covington to Cincinnati in exchange for linebacker Austin Calitro. Even that trade had a preceding influencer in the Broncos' decision to sign veteran linebacker Mark Barron earlier this week. 

The Barron and Calitro additions gave the Broncos some veteran depth at linebacker. But neither is experienced in head coach Vic Fangio's scheme. 

Davis' career in Denver comes to a close. Acquired off waivers back in 2014, Davis contributed on special teams and defense until receiving his first shot to be a full-time starter in 2016 under Wade Phillips after Danny Trevathan had departed in free agency. 

A four-year starter in Denver, Davis is coming off a season in which he missed the first two games with a calf injury but would still go on to lead the Broncos in tackles with 134 (78 solo). Alas, after suffering another calf injury (this time on the other leg) in training camp a couple weeks back, he's been relegated to spectator status while the Broncos rotated Josey Jewell in next to Alexander Johnson on the first-team defense. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Combined with the veteran experience of Barron and Jewell's camp performance, Coach Fangio must have felt confident that the Broncos could get by without Davis. But it's a blow. Not just in his play on the field but as a leader, Davis will be missed in that locker room. 

Jewell has been pining for another chance to be a starter and it looks like he'll get it. Entering his third year, 2020 is going to be a big year of him and the Davis cut reveals the Broncos' high opinion of the former Iowa star. 

Although, it might be best not to count those chickens 'til they hatch. With how crazy this week has been at Broncos HQ, it wouldn't be completely shocking to see Barron get the start in Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans. 

Coaches crave experience and competence, and while Jewell has his own claims to both, Barron is a former first-round pick who's played the better part of the last decade in the NFL. He's seen everything. 

The Broncos proved last year when Davis was hurt that they were willing to sign a linebacker off the street and start him in the regular-season opener. The Corey Nelson experiment was an abject failure, however, so one would hope the team learned its lesson from that. Still, Nelson is a far cry from what Barron brings to the table resume-wise. 

With Davis' departure, the Broncos have now only two players remaining from their Super Bowl 50 championship squad. Von Miller and kicker Brandon McManus are all that remain. 

Happy trails to Davis, though. The dude outkicked his coverage in Denver, unquestionably, and should have no problem finding a new NFL home to hang his hat. 

In the final year of his contract, Davis' release frees up $4.5 million on the Broncos' salary cap, which likely played a large factor in GM John Elway's decision to cut bait. The Broncos have until 2 p.m. on Saturday to trim the roster down to 53 players. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

This makes absolutely no sense in the timing the only thing I can think is the Broncos asked him to take a pay cut and he said no! If they had a young ascending LB on the roster to replace Davis this is understandable but with really no one to replace him this makes little sense. They could have cut him in the offseason and made a play for FA’s Kiwatikoski Littleton or Shobert but instead now we are stuck with Josh Watson or Mark Barron or Josey Jewell who most including me have no faith in. Maybe there is something else in play here a player we don’t know about in trade talks for it should be interesting to see in the next couple of days!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prince Amukamara Shares True Thoughts on Prospect of Reuniting with Vic Fangio in Denver

The best ball of Prince Amukamara's career came playing for Vic Fangio. Could a reunion be on deck?

Luke Patterson

by

BuckinBronco

7 Things We Learned from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

What were the takeaways from the Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Fangio Explains Why Undrafted Rookie Essang Bassey Leapfrogged Multiple CBs to Receive First-Team Reps

Essang Bassey's name hasn't been mentioned much during training camp but on Wednesday, we learned that the undrafted rookie has impressed coaches enough to garner first-team reps.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Projecting QB Drew Lock's 2020 Stats with Broncos

What does 2020 have in store for Drew Lock? Using a unique formula, we project his statistical production for the coming season.

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

DL Jurrell Casey Compares Broncos' Rookie Lloyd Cushenberry to Pair of Perennial Pro-Bowl Centers

When a five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman is comparing your rookie center to a perennial all-star, you know you've got something special cooking.

Chad Jensen

by

jareal333

Broncos Camp has Revealed Four Glaring Roster Weaknesses

The Broncos did a lot to improve talent-wise in 2020 but there are still some holes left to be filled on the roster.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Trade DL Christian Covington to Bengals in Exchange for LB Austin Calitro, per Report

The Broncos made their second trade of the week with the final roster cut-downs rapidly approaching.

Chad Jensen

by

Gbronc

Five Biggest Standouts from Broncos Camp

The Broncos have seen some shining player performances since training camp began but here are the five most noteworthy.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Mark Barron's One-Year Contract Details Revealed by Insider

The Broncos obviously have some plans for Mark Barron, based on the money the team is paying him in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

broncoseer

Predicting Broncos' 16-Man Practice Squad

Which players might find themselves on the outside looking in come roster cut-downs but are re-signed and kept on the practice squad?

Erick Trickel