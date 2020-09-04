In a stunning decision, the Denver Broncos have released veteran linebacker Todd Davis. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news Friday afternoon.

"The Broncos just released veteran ILB Todd Davis, source tells 9News," Klis tweeted.

The Davis cut comes about an hour removed from the Broncos' trading defensive lineman Christian Covington to Cincinnati in exchange for linebacker Austin Calitro. Even that trade had a preceding influencer in the Broncos' decision to sign veteran linebacker Mark Barron earlier this week.

The Barron and Calitro additions gave the Broncos some veteran depth at linebacker. But neither is experienced in head coach Vic Fangio's scheme.

Davis' career in Denver comes to a close. Acquired off waivers back in 2014, Davis contributed on special teams and defense until receiving his first shot to be a full-time starter in 2016 under Wade Phillips after Danny Trevathan had departed in free agency.

A four-year starter in Denver, Davis is coming off a season in which he missed the first two games with a calf injury but would still go on to lead the Broncos in tackles with 134 (78 solo). Alas, after suffering another calf injury (this time on the other leg) in training camp a couple weeks back, he's been relegated to spectator status while the Broncos rotated Josey Jewell in next to Alexander Johnson on the first-team defense.

Combined with the veteran experience of Barron and Jewell's camp performance, Coach Fangio must have felt confident that the Broncos could get by without Davis. But it's a blow. Not just in his play on the field but as a leader, Davis will be missed in that locker room.

Jewell has been pining for another chance to be a starter and it looks like he'll get it. Entering his third year, 2020 is going to be a big year of him and the Davis cut reveals the Broncos' high opinion of the former Iowa star.

Although, it might be best not to count those chickens 'til they hatch. With how crazy this week has been at Broncos HQ, it wouldn't be completely shocking to see Barron get the start in Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Coaches crave experience and competence, and while Jewell has his own claims to both, Barron is a former first-round pick who's played the better part of the last decade in the NFL. He's seen everything.

The Broncos proved last year when Davis was hurt that they were willing to sign a linebacker off the street and start him in the regular-season opener. The Corey Nelson experiment was an abject failure, however, so one would hope the team learned its lesson from that. Still, Nelson is a far cry from what Barron brings to the table resume-wise.

With Davis' departure, the Broncos have now only two players remaining from their Super Bowl 50 championship squad. Von Miller and kicker Brandon McManus are all that remain.

Happy trails to Davis, though. The dude outkicked his coverage in Denver, unquestionably, and should have no problem finding a new NFL home to hang his hat.

In the final year of his contract, Davis' release frees up $4.5 million on the Broncos' salary cap, which likely played a large factor in GM John Elway's decision to cut bait. The Broncos have until 2 p.m. on Saturday to trim the roster down to 53 players.

