The Broncos can't be done adding to the roster.

The sun is peaking through the clouds of Dove Valley as the Denver Broncos add juice to the roster in order to get back to playoff relevancy. The signing of quarterback Russell Wilson set off a cascade of moves, including the addition of Von Miller’s replacement Randy Gregory, interior run-stopper D.J. Jones, and alternatives to the players traded to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the nine-time Pro Bowler.

At the same time, GM George Paton re-signed LB Josey Jewell, DL DeShawn Williams, TE/FB Andrew Beck, and tendered restricted free-agent OLB Malik Reed. The Broncos' foot is pressed hard on the talent-acquisition gas pedal.

However, every team in the AFC West has been of like mind. Many have described the division’s obsession to add talent as an 'arms race.'

With the NFL draft looming and free agency ongoing, the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers will come into next season stronger through the addition of dynamic players all their own. Consequently, Denver snapping its six-year playoff drought, even with Wilson in the fold, won't be a layup.

Paton still has work to do, and no stone should be left unturned when it comes to bolstering the roster. Fortunately, wideout Tim Patrick accepted a contract structure last week that freed up $4.6 million in salary-cap space, giving Paton the currency to deal.

What holes remain following a very busy first week of free agency?

Let's dive in.

Cornerback Getty The Raiders added Pro Bowler Davante Adams, arguably the top wide receiver in the game, while the already explosive Chiefs added JuJu Smith-Shuster o their wide receiver corps. Bolstering the cornerback corps should remain a top priority for Denver. Paton revealed his priority to add cornerback help in Friday's presser to welcome Randy Gregory to Denver. “We need to add a corner at some point—or two," Paton said. One possibility could be to re-sign Bryce Callahan to a team-friendly deal. Callahan, a talented slot corner, has been plagued by injuries that have impacted his ability to stay on the field consistently. Look for Paton to address the need by either selecting a corner in the second or third round in the upcoming draft, or re-signing Callahan or another veteran. The Broncos can't afford to leave the secondary vulnerable to being exposed by the dynamic quarterback and receivers in the division. Right Tackle Getty Priority no. 1 is keeping Wilson upright. The Broncos can’t take advantage of his deep-throw capability if he is lying flat on his back. Although the team has taken steps to add depth, a glaring hole remains at right tackle. Magnifying the situation are the steps the Chargers have taken to pair Joey Bosa with former 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. While with the Raiders, Mack terrorized a Rolodex of Broncos offensive tackles — and not to be outdone, the Raiders signed Chandler Jones, one of the top pass rushers in the game. Over the years, the Broncos have tried and failed to address the right tackle position. Menelik Watson, Ja’Wuan James, Jared Veldheer, and a host of others, have valiantly tried but failed to earn the trust of the coaching staff and fans. Now Paton must leverage his respected talent-evaluation skills to find a solution. Stopping with former San Francisco depth tackle Tom Compton, and re-signing Calvin Anderson, would be unwise. With many of the top long-term tackle solutions off the board, look for the Broncos to address this need through the draft. Running Back Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Last season’s combination of Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams was the most productive piece of the Broncos' anemic offense. Balancing the workload between the talented backs ensured both ran with fresh legs when called upon. In early discussions, it appeared there was mutual interest for Gordon to re-sign with the Broncos, however, that momentum has faltered. The Broncos recognize there is an abundance of running back talent in this year’s draft class. In the later rounds of the draft, expect Paton to find a diamond in the rough that will add a speed component to the backfield. Bottom Line DenverBroncos.com Broncos Country should be floating on cloud nine with the additions made to the roster. Paton is building a strong foundation for future success. But Paton's GM peers are not disarming and are aggressively adding weapons to their arsenal, leaving talent across the division similarly dispersed. Next season may come down to the coaching acumen of Nathaniel Hackett and company. Hopefully, Hackett is up for the task.

