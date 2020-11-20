It's that time of year. Even if we weren't in the middle of a raging pandemic, the late-fall/early-winter period on the calendar is rife with all manner of viruses and contagions.

The Denver Broncos', like most Americans, primary focus is warding off COVID-19. But there are other illnesses, such as the flu, colds, and other bugs, that can strike at a moment's notice.

Maybe that's why cornerback Bryce Callahan didn't practice on Friday and was sent home. We don't know. What we can say with certainty is that Callahan's ailment is a non-COVID-19 illness.

Now listed as questionable for Week 11's home tilt with the Miami Dolphins, the next 36 hours will be crucial for Callahan. If it's a common cold or a stomach virus, there's reason for optimism that he could shake off the worst effects in time for Sunday afternoon's game.

If not, the Broncos will have to be prepared to play without Callahan — who has easily been the team's best cornerback this season. After missing all of 2019 with a nagging foot injury that required surgery, Callahan has stormed onto the scene for the Broncos this season.

Although he did miss Week 9's loss in Atlanta with an ankle injury, Callahan has mostly been available and he's played at a very high level. Currently ranked as the No. 2 corner in the NFL per Pro Football Focus' grading system, the 5-foot-9 veteran has been a godsend for Vic Fangio.

With 35 tackles (29 solo), two interceptions, and five pass break-ups, he has been the most productive corner in the Broncos' secondary. A.J. Bouye was acquired via trade from Jacksonville to serve as the No. 1 corner on the boundary, but he's missed more games than he's appeared in as a Bronco thus far.

When Bouye has been on the field, he's been solid. But despite being the highest-paid defender on the field currently for the Broncos $13M), Bouye has been nowhere near the impact player that Callahan has been.

Meanwhile, rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia exceeded expectations early on as a starter on the boundary and helped Callahan with the heavy lifting while Bouye recovered from a separated shoulder on injured reserve. But it would seem that Ojemudia has fallen from favor, at least somewhat, of late.

Last week, Fangio replaced Ojemudia with fellow rookie Essang Bassey (undrafted) in the lineup. Bassey played well in run support and perhaps that's why Fangio wanted him on the field.

Ojemudia had a few missed tackles in the previous two games and knowing Fangio's philosophy that tackling is "non-negotiable" for corners, it's possible the head coach simply wanted to send a message. However, Bassey doesn't have the size or the chops (at least for now) to contend on the boundary with NFL-level receivers.

If the Broncos do have to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday without Callahan, there's a good chance that it'd be Bouye on one boundary, Bassey in the nickel, and De'Vante Bausby on the other boundary. After returning to the team via the waiver wire, Bausby has cleared the COVID-19 waiting period and will be available to play this Sunday.

Maybe it'd be Ojemudia with Bausby as the No. 4. But Fangio needs veteran wherewithal, especially if Callahan isn't able to go, and that's something Bausby can provide. However, tackling has never been Bausby's strong-suit. What has been is his lethal instincts and ball-hawking ability to affect the game by reading plays in zone coverage and breaking up passes.

Fingers crossed that Callahan will be good to go on Sunday. If not, it'll be interesting to see what cornerback lineup takes precedence for Fangio in his first head-to-head matchup with Brian Flores, whom the Broncos also interviewed for their head-coaching vacancy in January of 2019 before landing on Fangio to take the job.

