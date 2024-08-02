Broncos Sign Ex-Chargers TE Hunter Kampmoyer, Waive DT
The Denver Broncos have announced another pair of roster moves as training camp marches on. On Friday, the Broncos signed tight end Hunter Kampmoyer and waived defensive tackle Brandon Matterson in a corresponding move.
Kampmoyer will wear the No. 84, standing at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. He hails from the University of Oregon, though he went undrafted in 2021.
Kampmoyer signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie and has remained there, mostly on the practice squad. He had some modest college production but has yet to break the ice at the NFL level, having appeared in two regular-season games with zero stats.
It's unclear why Matterson was waived, but the Broncos could be making room on the defensive line for the imminent return of Eyioma Uwazurike, who's expected to be coming back off the NFL's suspended list. Still, another cut will have to be made to make room for Uwazurike on the 90-man roster.
Kampmoyer joins a tight end room with Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich at the top, with Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin. Dulcich has been earmarked as the Broncos' top pass-catching tight end, while Trautman was re-signed this offseason to serve as the complete guy who can block and haul in a pass.
