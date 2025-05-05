SI

Patrick Mahomes’s Half-Brother Is Getting an Invite to Chiefs Rookie Camp

Rice tight end Graham Walker will do his best to turn the Chiefs into a family business.

Tyler Lauletta

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends the match between the KC Current and the Portland Thorns FC.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends the match between the KC Current and the Portland Thorns FC. / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have invested plenty of money in Patrick Mahomes, and have been rewarded quite well for it. Now it appears another member of the Mahomes family tree might be getting a shot with the team.

On Monday, it was announced that the Chiefs had invited Mahomes’s half-brother Graham Walker to take part in rookie minicamp this weekend. Walker played tight end at Rice University last year, and caught 24 passes for 252 yards. He is the son of Pat Mahomes Sr.

Before transferring ahead of his senior season, Walker played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Brown.

While there is obviously an extremely long way between getting an invite to rookie minicamp and making an NFL roster, every journey begins with a single step, and at the very least, Walker will know who to call if he has any questions about the locker room.

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

