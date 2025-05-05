Patrick Mahomes’s Half-Brother Is Getting an Invite to Chiefs Rookie Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have invested plenty of money in Patrick Mahomes, and have been rewarded quite well for it. Now it appears another member of the Mahomes family tree might be getting a shot with the team.
On Monday, it was announced that the Chiefs had invited Mahomes’s half-brother Graham Walker to take part in rookie minicamp this weekend. Walker played tight end at Rice University last year, and caught 24 passes for 252 yards. He is the son of Pat Mahomes Sr.
Before transferring ahead of his senior season, Walker played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Brown.
While there is obviously an extremely long way between getting an invite to rookie minicamp and making an NFL roster, every journey begins with a single step, and at the very least, Walker will know who to call if he has any questions about the locker room.