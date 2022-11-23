Broncos Nab LB Dakota Allen Off Browns' Practice Squad

With Jonas Griffith (foot) likely done for the year and Jacob Martin (knee) picking up an injury in Week 11, the Denver Broncos made a necessary addition to their linebacker corps.

The Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, placing running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve in a corresponding 53-man roster move.

Allen, 27, was a 2019 seventh-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams who's played in 36 NFL games, 30 of which with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound 'backer has recorded 19 solo tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one quarterback hit, and one forced fumble over 144 career defensive snaps. He was active for four Browns games this season, logging 54% of Cleveland's special teams reps.

As a collegian at Texas Tech, Allen earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018 and a second-team selection in 2017.

"Allen is an inside linebacker with good toughness and intangibles but lacks the speed and instincts teams look for in the middle," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "He plays with good short-area quickness and a willingness to stick his nose into oncoming traffic in order to leverage his gap and set his teammates up for success. With adequate athleticism and the potential to become a core special teamer, Allen could hear his name called in the later rounds of the draft."

Considering the circumstances, Allen should immediately see work as the fourth ILB — behind Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, and Justin Strnad — when the Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

