Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR

The Denver Broncos continued to tweak the running back position in the wake of Melvin Gordon's departure, adding Tyreik McAllister to the practice and placing Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

McAllister is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Division II Charleston, where he accumulated 3,608 total yards (2,561 rushing, 1,047 receiving) and 30 touchdowns, 26 of which came on the ground, over a 38-game career. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound South Carolina native was named the 2021 Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year and twice earned MEC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a senior.

McAllister signed with the Broncos following the 2022 NFL draft and took part in training camp before a hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve. He was designated as waived/injured on Aug. 10.

Presumably healthy, McAllister returns to Denver as its second practice-squad RB, joining Devine Ozigbo.

Edmonds, acquired from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade, suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week's loss to the Raiders, an injury that will cost him at least four games — and potentially the remainder of the season.

"Chase is going to miss a lot of time," head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday.

With Javonte Williams (knee) done for the year, Mike Boone (ankle) still on IR, and Edmonds now sidelined, the Broncos' backfield will be comprised of Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and likely an elevated Ozigbo for Week 12 at Carolina.

