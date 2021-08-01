Broncos Announce Signing of New DB

Another day, another addition to the Denver Broncos secondary.

The Broncos signed defensive back Rojesterman Farris, the team announced Sunday.

Farris entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii. The 23-year-old spent part of his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons and a portion of this offseason with the Chicago Bears, who waived him on July 27.

Farris (6-1, 180) was twice an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection for the Rainbow Warriors, having posted 169 tackles, 25 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one touchdown across 49 career games.

"Farris possesses next-level size and has flashed ball skills, but he lacks NFL speed and struggles when his back is to the ball," Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote in 2020. "He has the mentality and physicality to get consideration at safety or as a zone cornerback."

Assuming he plays cornerback, Farris will fight for scraps among arguably the deepest position on the Broncos' roster. His primary competition will be from Mac McCain III, Parnell Motley, and Nate Hairston. The team also has fellow backup-types Essang Bassey on the Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Kary Vincent Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list

All of this, insurance behind locked-in starters Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, and Kyle Fuller, as well as first-round rookie Patrick Surtain II.

"We have a very stacked secondary," Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton remarked earlier this week. "I don't think there's going to be too many secondaries I'll get to go against, whether preseason or regular season, that'll be as stacked as ours."

