Report: Broncos Sign Former Chiefs Defender

How many defensive backs do the Denver Broncos require? The NFL world may never know.

Nonetheless, the team on Tuesday signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tedric Thompson to an undisclosed contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Thompson, 26, entered the league as a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks. He spent three seasons in Seattle, posting 80 tackles, five pass deflections, and three interceptions across 29 games, including 16 starts.

Thompson joined Kansas City last July and made eight appearances before being waived. He finished the 2020 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, who similarly released him in January.

The 6-foot, 204-pound defender with 4.6 speed was a standout collegian at Colorado, earning second-team All-PAC-12 honors in 2016. Altogether, Thompson recorded 157 solo tackles, 26 PDs, and 13 INTS over 46 games for the Buffaloes. Then-Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller, in his 2017 scouting profile, compared Thompson to Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer — that is, a "future starter."

"He lives around the ball and is able to put himself into position to find and attack it with great placement and energy," Miller wrote. "His timing and his anticipation of routes are noticeable on film. A solid mid-round prospect, Thompson has the tools to become an NFL starter down the road."

Despite his tantalizing traits, Thompson will face an uphill battle to crack Denver's final roster, needing to usurp rookie safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson, the latter of whom is beginning training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also must contend with incumbent veterans Trey Marshall and PJ Locke, potential backup options to locked-in starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

