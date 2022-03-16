Report: Broncos Acquire New TE After Trading Noah Fant

Tomlinson is the second offensive player added by Denver.

After trading Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson bombshell and allowing Eric Saubert to hit free agency, the Denver Broncos made a move at the tight end position.

The Broncos agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens TE Eric Tomlinson on a one-year contract, 9News' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

Tomlinson, 30 (in April), is a bonafide NFL journeyman, having played for the Jets, Giants, Patriots, Raiders, and Ravens — 68 career appearances altogether — since entering the league as a 2015 undrafted free agent. He's totaled 18 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown across that span.

The UTEP product, although an athletic 6-foot-6, 263 pounds, is strictly a blocker a la Saubert. But an especially good blocker. In 2021, Tomlinson earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run-blocking grade (77.3) among 70 qualifying TEs, helping pave the way for a Baltimore ground game that ranked third overall.

Which will be his role with the Broncos, working alongside presumed starter Albert Okwuegbunam.

"Plan is for Tomlinson (30 in 5 weeks) to fill the Eric Saubert role this year, an in-line TE who will play 20-25 % of the snaps (the FB will also play 20-25%)," Klis reported. "Hackett/Outten/Moreland identified Tomlinson from the jump of free agency. A football team needs all types."

Tomlinson is the second offensive player acquired by Denver during the NFL's legal tampering period, which began Monday. The club also signed former Packers guard Ben Braden.

