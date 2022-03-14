Broncos Announce Signing of Former Packers OL

Skip to main content
Ben Braden
Team(s)
Denver Broncos

Broncos Sign Former Packers OG Ben Braden

Braden reunites with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Denver Broncos took a low-key approach to the opening of the NFL's legal tampering window, agreeing to terms with just one outside free agent.

That free agent is former Green Bay Packers offensive guard Ben Braden, who put pen to paper Monday, the team announced.

Braden, 28, spent the last two seasons in Green Bay, logging 13 appearances as a rotational interior lineman. The Michigan product was a 2017 undrafted free agent and played his first three years with the New York Jets. He's yet to start a regular-season game, yo-yo-ing between active rosters and practice squads.

"Gritty guard with plenty of tough guy in him, but lacking necessary flexibility and athleticism to operate at a consistent level against more talented competition," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said of Braden in his pre-draft scouting profile. "Could get a late-round nibble, but will always have his hands full if matched up against an athletic defender across from him."

In Denver, Braden reunites with former Packers assistants Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten, now the Broncos' head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively. The 6-foot-6, 329-pound blocker is a ready-made replacement for reserve OL Austin Schlottman, whom the team chose not to tender as a restricted free agent.

His acquisition is the opening salvo in what's expected to be a busy signing period for a win-now Broncos squad looking to fortify their roster — particularly at right tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback — following last week's blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.

