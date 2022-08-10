Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy

Three days before opening its preseason against Dallas, the Broncos added a former Cowboy. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that Denver signed running back JaQuan Hardy.

Terms of the deal are not available as of this writing.

A 2021 undrafted free agent, Hardy, 24, spent his rookie campaign with the Cowboys, appearing in three games. He recorded four carries for 29 yards and one touchdown across only eight offensive snaps, vacillating between the active roster and practice squad.

Hardy, who Dallas waived in July, played collegiately at small-school Tiffin University where he totaled 3,491 yards from scrimmage (3,207 rushing, 284 receiving) and 31 TDs. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound back averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception over three seasons for the Dragons.

In his pre-draft scouting profile, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Hardy to Rams RB Darrell Henderson.

"Lower-level running back with upper-level change of direction talent and lower-body balance," Zierlein wrote in 2021. "Hardy does a nice job of pressing the line of scrimmage before unleashing rhythmic, explosive cuts according to his reads. He has a tendency to do too much at times and will need to be more willing to shut a run down and move to the next one against NFL speed. He's quicker than fast, but his elusiveness, power and contact balance are all transferable traits into the league. A meniscus injury from 2018 could be a concern for teams, but he has the pure talent to become a committee back if the medicals check out."

A committee is what Hardy is set to enter in Denver — the fifth RB behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone, and Max Borghi, whom the team signed last week.

