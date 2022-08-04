Skip to main content

Broncos Sign UDFA Rookie RB Max Borghi, Place RB Damarea Crockett on IR

A new addition to the backfield.

The Denver Broncos executed a corresponding roster transaction after moving running back Damarea Crockett (torn ACL) to season-ending injured reserve, signing undrafted rookie RB Max Borghi, the team announced Wednesday.

An Arvada native who attended Pomona High School, Borghi was a standout collegiate back at Washington State, where he accumulated 3,292 yards from scrimmage and 41 total touchdowns from 2018-2021. Standing 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, with dual-threat ability as a runner and pass-catcher, Borghi drew loose pre-draft comparisons to another Colorado-born stud, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.

Despite a 4.51-second forty-time and 33.5-inch vertical jump, Borghi went unselected in the 2022 NFL draft, due partly to an ankle injury he suffered during January's NFLPA Bowl.

"I can catch the ball, I can run, I'm healthy," Borghi declared following his March Pro Day. "Just pretty much everything, jumps. All of that seems so important. But at the end of the day I'm a football player, and this is almost a track meet out here."

Finally employed after a previous offseason tryout, Borghi will take Crockett's roster spot in Denver and figures to assume his role as a deep reserve/special teams contributor — the fourth RB behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone.

In addition to signing Borghi, the Broncos on Wednesday visited with free-agent quarterback KJ Costello, RBs Jaqan Hardy and Jaylen Samuels, and wide receivers Jonathan Adams, Kekoa Crawford, and Darius Shepherd. The club also placed WR Tim Patrick (torn ACL) on IR.

