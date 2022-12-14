Report: Broncos Snag WR Freddie Swain Off Dolphins' Practice Squad

In a corresponding 53-man roster move after placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

The team also executed two practice squad transactions as guard Netane Muti defected to the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim was released.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Swain, 24, is a third-year pro who entered the NFL with the Seahawks, drafted 214th overall in 2020. There, he played alongside now-Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, catching 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns over 33 career games, including nine starts.

The 6-foot, 199-pound wideout was released by Seattle in August and resurfaced in Miami the following month. Swain earned a promotion to the Dolphins' active roster ahead of their Week 14 loss at Los Angeles; he logged seven offensive snaps, failing to register a statistic.

Swain's addition is a product of necessity for the 3-10 Broncos with WRs Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton all sidelined by hamstring issues, whittling the once-imposing unit down to four healthy bodies — Jerry Jeudy and rookies Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!