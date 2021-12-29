The Broncos signed a defensive tackle from Dallas, as well as three additional players to the practice squad.

In the wake of the season-ending elbow injury defensive tackle DeShawn Williams suffered in Las Vegas, the Denver Broncos announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday. First, Williams has been placed on injured reserve.

Taking his place on the active roster is defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, whom the Broncos signed off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. GM George Paton didn't stop there — it is 'transaction Tuesday' after all.

The Broncos also signed offensive guard Tristen Hoge, defensive tackle Deyon Sizer, and defensive tackle Akeem Spence to their practice squad.

Hamilton (6-foot-2, 315 pounds) is in his fifth year out of Louisiana-Lafayette. In 27 regular-season games, he's totaled 23 tackles (10 solo) and 0.5 sacks with Philadelphia (2017), Kansas City (2017-18), and Dallas (2020-21). He has started three NFL games and has appeared in three playoff games with the Chiefs from 2017-18.

This season, Hamilton logged 249 snaps on the Cowboys' defense and totaled 10 tackles (six solo). He gives the Broncos some D-line depth after losing Williams and another option behind starting nose tackle Mike Purcell, who has struggled this season.

Hoge (6-foot-5, 306 pounds) is a rookie guard out of BYU who spent time on the practice squad of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

Sizer (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) has spent time with the Broncos before. In his second year out of Colorado State University-Pueblo, he has appeared in one career game for Denver while contributing to the team in each of the past two seasons. He was a college free-agent signing in 2019, Sizer, and is a native of Aurora, CO.

Spence (6-foot-1, 307 pounds) is a ninth-year player out of Illinois who has appeared in 110 career regular-season games (57 starts) with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Detroit (2017), Miami (2018), Philadelphia (2019), Jacksonville (2019), New England, and Washington (2021). He has 205 tackles (123 solo), 10.5 sacks (56 yds.), one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries since arriving in the NFL as Tampa Bay's fourth-round draft pick back in 2013.

