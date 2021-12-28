Broncos Defender Releases Statement on Not Finishing Season

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos DL DeShawn Williams 'Can't Finish Last Two Games' Due to Elbow Injury

    Williams was injured during Denver's Week 16 loss at Las Vegas.
    Author:

    Unfortunately for DeShawn Williams, what happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas.

    The veteran Denver Broncos defensive lineman suffered an elbow injury amid Sunday's loss to the Raiders and will miss the final two games of the regular season, head coach Vic Fangio revealed — and Williams confirmed — on Monday.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    It's unclear at what point Williams suffered his injury. The soon-to-be 29-year-old registered six combined tackles across 35 defensive snaps in the 17-13 defeat at Allegiant Stadium.

    Williams, who initially joined the Broncos in 2018 before playing his way to significant snaps in 2020, finishes his fourth NFL season with 39 tackles (17 solo), five quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and one sack over 15 appearances (eight starts), grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 75 interior defender among 129 qualifiers.

    Read More

    Ticketed for restricted free agency in 2022, Williams might have taken his last snap in a Denver uniform. It's unlikely the team — set along the defensive line with Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, and Shelby Harris — places a second-round tender on the former undrafted free agent, while choosing no tender could lead to interest from outside suitors.

    With Williams out of the picture, the Broncos should lean on 2020 third-round DL McTelvin Agim behind starting nose tackle Purcell, whom Fangio said "may be entering the COVID-19 protocols," jeoparding his Week 17 status.

    It's also possible the Broncos elevate a replacement body, Jonathan Harris or Marquiss Spencer, from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    DeShawn Williams
    News

    Broncos Defender Releases Statement on Not Finishing Season

    1 hour ago
    Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) forces a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-13 Loss to Raiders

    5 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio watches from the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
    News

    Fangio Attempts to Clarify Sideline Spat with K Brandon McManus

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17413280
    News

    Drew Lock Sends Message to Albert O. for Dropping Potential Game-Winner

    6 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 17-13 Loss to Raiders

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
    News

    Fangio's Bias Against Drew Lock Exposed in Hamfisted Post-Game Comment

    22 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
    News

    3 Embarrassing Takeaways from Broncos' 17-13 Loss to Raiders

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17330464
    News

    Teddy Bridgewater Could Leave Broncos for Former Team

    Dec 26, 2021
    Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos DC on Justin Simmons' Pro Bowl Snub: 'His Abilities are Unmatched'

    Dec 26, 2021