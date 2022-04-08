Broncos Announce Big Move with S Kareem Jackson

K-Jack is back.

Taking to Twitter, the Denver Broncos on Thursday confirmed the re-signing of veteran safety Kareem Jackson. The transaction was first reported by Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post.

Jackson inked a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the 2022 season, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jackson's retention comes three weeks after Broncos general manager George Paton affirmed his ongoing interest in the 13th-year veteran — the defense's vocal leader and resident enforcer. Jackson returned to the club on a similar deal in 2021, logging 62 solo tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception across 15 starts. He earned below-average marks from Pro Football Focus for his run-stopping (58.8) and pass coverage (48.8) abilities.

Entering his age-34 campaign, Jackson likely will contribute on early downs while ceding snaps to sophomore safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson, the former being a potential long-term fixture opposite All-Pro Justin Simmons.

Jackson is the third defensive back added by Denver this offseason, joining fellow S J.R. Reed and cornerback K'Waun Williams. The team is expected to further bolster the secondary via the 2022 NFL draft, for which the Broncos hold eight selections.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!