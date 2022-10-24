Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Pluck RB Marlon Mack Off 49ers' Practice Squad

Another addition to the backfield.

In a move necessitated by Mike Boone's freshly-sustained ankle injury, the Denver Broncos on Monday signed running back Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported.

"Hope to get him to Denver in time for team’s takeoff to London this afternoon," Klis said regarding Denver's Week 8 tilt against the Jaguars.

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Mack spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, compiling 2,484 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 567 carries (4.4 yards per carry). The USF product added 57 receptions for 448 yards and two TDs across 47 appearances, including 23 starts.

Mack, 26, has been something of a nomad in 2022, bouncing from the Texans' to the 49ers' taxi squads before landing in the Mile High City. He was promoted to San Francisco's active roster prior to their Sept. 25 matchup against the Broncos but didn't register a touch.

Mack is the second RB to join the Broncos this month, joining Latavius Murray, who scored the team's only TD amid Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. The two will combine with incumbent "starter" Melvin Gordon to form a three-headed backfield whose next test is a middle-of-the-pack Jacksonville defense.

Boone, ruled out in the second half of Sunday's defeat, was spotted in a walking boot and using a crutch after the game. X-rays on his ankle were negative, according to the Denver Post, which noted that further testing Monday will confirm the severity of his injury.

