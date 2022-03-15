Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Sign Former Niners DT D.J. Jones to 3-Year, $30M Deal

The Broncos first big free-agent signing.

As Monday came to a close, many Denver Broncos fans lamented their teams' relative lack of activity on the free-agent market with the NFL's 'legal tampering window' opening. Aside from the signing of backup offensive guard Ben Braden, the Broncos were quiet on Day 1 of legal tampering. 

However, GM George Paton closed a massive deal late Monday evening, signing free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. 

"Source: The Broncos agreed to terms with DT DJ Jones on a 3-year, $30M deal with $20M fully guaranteed. Big addition," Rapoport tweeted. 

Jones, who just turned 27 in January, was San Francisco's sixth-round pick back in 2017 out of Ole Miss. He has started 46 games in five NFL seasons.

The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive trenchman is coming off an impressive 2021 campaign in which he finished as the 18th highest-graded interior defender according to Pro Football Focus' grading system. Jones produced 56 combined tackles (40 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, 10 QB hits, and two forced fumbles for the Niners last year. 

The Jones signing is an ominous omen for Mike Purcell, who's served as Denver's nose tackle for the past three seasons. After missing much of the 2020 campaign (getting injured just after the Broncos paid hi), Purcell was largely ineffectual last season and has a 2022 salary-cap hit of $4.274M. 

The Broncos can move on from Purcell as a post-June 1 designation with just shy of $750,000 in dead money. If Denver released him now, the dead-cap charge would double that at $1.5M. 

There's a chance Purcell hangs on if he restructures his deal with Denver because the Broncos need help on the defensive line after trading away Shelby Harris. Dre'Mont Jones will start at defensive end but behind him, the Broncos are thin. 

Jones is a major upgrade and provides Denver's new defensive coordinator Ejior Evero with a playmaking pivot upfront. The Broncos still have needs at edge rusher, inside linebacker, and offensive tackle so expect Paton to continue being active in free agency without overpaying. 

At $10M APY, Paton landed Jones at good value. 

