Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker.

The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline.

McCloud, 24, arrives in Denver as an undrafted free agent who spent the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings. The University of Miami product was waived at final cuts after posting six combined tackles across three exhibition appearances.

McCloud was a six-year contributor for the Hurricanes; he recorded 100 solo tackles, 22.5 tackles-for-loss, 11.0 sacks, four pass deflections, and three forced fumbles

"Zach McCloud projects to be a developmental edge prospect at the next level," reads his Sports Illustrated scouting profile. "He wins off the edge with athletic ability, long arms, and physical toughness. He struggles to process run concepts and has some terrible tape as an off ball linebacker. Way too many false steps and unnecessary movement. Will make an impact on special teams."

McCloud joins Jonathan Kongbo as the lone OLBs on the Broncos' taxi squad, to which Kongbo reverted following a Week 8 promotion to the active roster.

