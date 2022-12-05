Report: Broncos Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano to PS

It was a busy 24 hours in the Denver Broncos' quarterback room following the team's Week 13 loss at Baltimore.

With veteran backup Josh Johnson off to San Francisco, the Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday.

Guarantano, having worked out for Denver on Nov. 22, is an undrafted rookie who registered 6,478 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions as a six-year collegian, completing 62.5% of his balls across 40 career starts — 38 at Tennessee, two at Washington State.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller spent the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals before being waived at final cuts, re-signed to the taxi squad, and released again on Oct. 4.

"Shows solid accuracy when throwing on the move," reads his Football Gameplan scouting profile. "Good athleticism. Movement passing game is wide open: Boots, Waggles, Sprint Out passing, etc. Much more consistent when operating off of playaction. Has made improvements year over year, when awarded extended, consistent reps ... Doesn’t see the field particularly well. Throwing over the middle of the field can be a challenge. He has a tendency to see an open receiver late, which invites a beat defender back into the play. Accuracy/placement tends to wane deeper down the field. Arm strength could be best described as adequate."

Although much less experienced than Johnson, Guarantano is expected to function in the same capacity: a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option behind Broncos QBs Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien.

