Report: 49ers Poach QB Josh Johnson from Broncos' PS

Josh Johnson is leaving the outhouse for the penthouse.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night — following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury — that the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers signed the well-traveled quarterback off the 3-9 Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Johnson, 36, joined Denver in March to battle for the backup QB job behind Russell Wilson. He threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason appearances but ultimately lost the competition to Brett Rypien. Johnson was released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad.

"It was a very hard decision for all of us, for our entire staff," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Aug. 31. "So much respect for Josh and ‘Ryp’. I think that just from a consistency standpoint, ‘Ryp’ edged him out just a little bit, but it doesn't say that we wouldn't be absolutely ecstatic to have Josh go in for a game if we needed to."

Added to the Niners' active roster, Johnson should serve as the No. 2 behind new starter Brock Purdy, a seventh-round rookie.

The Broncos, meanwhile, will move forward with Wilson and Rypien at the position, though the team is likely to scour the wire for another insurance policy.

