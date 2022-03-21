Broncos Reunite Ex-Rams Safety with New Coordinator

Its front-seven bolstered, the Denver Broncos began working to improve its defensive backfield, agreeing to terms Monday with safety J.R. Reed, the team announced.

A third-year former undrafted free agent, Reed has made 15 tackles across 16 career appearances — eight apiece for the Los Angeles Rams (2020-21) and New York Giants (2021) — after originally entering the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reed (6-1, 202) was a decorated collegian at Georgia, earning first-team All-SEC and Consensus All-American honors in 2019, his senior campaign. He drew a fourth-round projection and pre-draft comparison to current Panthers S Xavier Woods.

"Productive, football-savvy prospect with unremarkable traits and explosiveness, but an elevated football IQ to make up for it," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He needs to prove he can hit the baseline speed and athleticism numbers as a split-safety who can drop into the box or cover tight ends despite his slender frame. His instinctive brand of football allows him to play chess against quarterbacks, but he could struggle if the offensive scheme is able to isolate him against a vertical target. The size, length and speed won't impress and he's not a rangy player, but toughness and smarts could push him beyond the measurables."

His contract finalized, Reed will reunite with ex-Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero, now the Broncos' defensive coordinator. The 26-year-old is an insurance policy behind safeties Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Jamar Johnson, and potentially could compete with P.J. Locke for a roster spot.

Reed's addition should not preclude Denver from re-signing veteran starter Kareem Jackson, as is general manager George Paton's admitted intention.

