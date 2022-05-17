Skip to main content

Broncos Re-Sign OL Zack Johnson, Waive Rookie CB Cortez Davis

Offseason roster housekeeping.

Cortez Davis participated in the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp held Friday and Saturday. By Monday, the undrafted cornerback out of Hawaii was no longer employed.

The Broncos waived Davis and, in a corresponding roster move, signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson, the team announced.

Davis (5-11, 180) was among 13 college free agents to resurface in Denver following the 2022 NFL Draft — one of four rookie cornerbacks, joining fourth-round Damarri Mathis, seventh-rounder Faion Hicks, and CFA Ja'Quan McMillian.

Johnson (6-6, 315) was a 2020 undrafted free agent who briefly crossed paths with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay before finding his way onto Denver's practice squad last November. He signed a reserve/futures contract in January and was waived May 12.

Capable of playing right tackle and guard, Johnson started 46 career games at North Dakota State, earning Second Team FCS All-America honors during his senior year.

"Johnson is a tough, intelligent lineman with NFL size and some versatility," Pro Football Network draft expert Tony Pauline noted in 2020. "I could see Johnson as a backup guard or right tackle outside of a zone-blocking scheme at the next level.”

