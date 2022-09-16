Broncos Rule Out Two Starters for Week 2 vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos did not escape Seattle unscathed by the injury bug with All-Pro safety Justin Simmons suffering a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve. He'll miss the next four games but will be back.

Simmons wasn't the only Broncos starter to go down as right guard Quinn Meinerz suffered a hamstring injury as well. Combined with wideout KJ Hamler having a setback in his recovery from a grievous injury that ended his season nearly 12 months ago, and outside linebacker Randy Gregory suffering a knee injury, and the Broncos are going to be a diminished team on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Here's the final injury report for both clubs.

Broncos

Out

WR KJ Hamler

OL Quinn Meinerz

Questionable

LB Josey Jewell

OLB Randy Gregory

CB K'Waun Williams

OT Billy Turner

Analysis: The silver lining here is that it looks like the Broncos have a good shot at Jewell, the team's starting inside linebacker, returning to the lineup. Turner practiced in full all week, so it'd be an upset if he doesn't start at right tackle, but then again, with how paranoid cautious head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been with regard to banged-up players, it wouldn't be a complete shock if the former Packer dressed but served as a backup to Cam Fleming. In this one only.

Texans

Out

OL Justin Britt

Questionable

TE Brevin Jordan

Full

DL Maliek Collins

DL Rasheem Green

DB Isaac Yiadom

Analysis: The Texans are going to be at near-full strength. With the exception of Britt, Houston will have its projected starters available on Sunday against the Broncos.

