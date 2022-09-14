Broncos S Justin Simmons to 'Miss Some Time' with Quad Injury

Skip to main content

Broncos S Justin Simmons Heads to Injured Reserve with Quad Injury

Awful news.

In a gut punch to the Denver Broncos defense, star safety Justin Simmons has been placed on short-term injured reserve after suffering a quad injury in Monday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

The Broncos elevated cornerback Essang Bassey to the active roster and signed S Anthony Harris to the practice squad in corresponding moves announced Wednesday.

Simmons, who is not eligible to return until Week 6, was injured during the second half of the 17-16 defeat at Lumen Field, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He managed to finish the contest, notching nine total tackles (three solo) across 55 defensive snaps.

Twice a second-team All-Pro and the league's fifth-highest-paid safety, Simmons is an irreplaceable component of a Denver secondary that limited Seattle to 177 passing yards, just 31 of which came after halftime.

Without his services, the Broncos will turn to the next men up at the position: Caden Sterns, PJ Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. While all three could be called on in Simmons' stead, it's Sterns who figures to start opposite Kareem Jackson for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans.

“I want to make sure there’s no fall-off and I’m ready," Sterns told reporters.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
