Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
However, when you look at the injury report, both teams are beaten up and will be without key players. Factoring in those injuries changes some of the game's matchup advantages.
Make no mistake, though: this is a must-win for the Broncos if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Russell Wilson vs. Titans Defense
The Broncos' offense showed that when Wilson plays faster, goes through his reads quicker, and does what he can do; they can be an efficient offense. The Broncos did that for a few drives in their last win, but they didn't stick with it offensively. When Denver did go away from it, its offense started to struggle, mainly because what Wilson can do isn't the same thing as what he wants to do offensively.
Besides that, Wilson struggled when facing Cover 2 and Cover 4. His EPA is below 0 when facing Cover 2, while slightly above 0 for Cover 4. These have been issues with Wilson for years, and a significant concern for the rest of his career as teams shift their coverages on defense to include more of those coverages.
Why is that an issue? Well, Cover 2 and Cover 4 are two of the Titans' most used coverages. However, Tennessee also incorporates a lot of Cover 1 and Cover 3, which Wilson has done well against so far this season.
The Titans will likely throw more Cover 2 and Cover 4 at Wilson and the Broncos, but when they don't, that is when the Broncos need to strike. The Titans are 15th in pass defense DOVA this season, so they're no slouch regarding their passing defense. Tennessee has some highly talented players, which will be gone over shortly.
Also, with the likely high usage of Cover 2 and Cover 4 for the Titans, that isn't a good sign for the Broncos attacking deep. Wilson averages about 7.5 yards per throw against Cover 2 but does average about 12 yards per throw against Cover 4. He doesn't attack deep against Cover 2, but Cover 1 is when he will take those such and has success doing it. So keep an eye out for Cover 1.
Advantage: Titans.
Broncos Pass Protection vs. Titans Pass Rushers
The Broncos are getting a massive break with their pass protection, with Jeffery Simmons being out for the game. Not just Simmons, but Bud Dupree is out as well.
However, that doesn't make it a significant matchup for the Broncos. The Titans still have capable pass rushers, and they have some good depth as well. Denico Autry has been having a massive year for the Titans and has 31 total pressures on the season.
Teair Tart, Mario Edwards, Rashaad Weaver, and DeMarcus Walker have all done an excellent job this season getting after the quarterback when they are on the field.
With Lloyd Cushenberry III on injured reserve, Graham Glasgow will start at center for Denver. He had a good game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Titans are better inside to provide more of a challenge. On top of that, Denver needs Quinn Meinerz to bounce back and Dalton Risner to play well.
Throughout the season, the Titans have done a good job forcing the quarterback to hold onto the ball with tight coverage, giving their edge rushers more time. That isn't as significant against the Broncos, as Wilson tends to hold the ball for a long time anyways, but it is still straining their pass protection.
The advantage here is negligible because the loss of Simmons is huge. He would attack right where the Broncos have the most concerns with their pass protection, and without him, they can focus elsewhere instead of having that dominant force.
Advantage: Wash.
Broncos Rushing Game vs. Titans Run Defense
Not having Simmons doesn't only make the Titans' pass rush worse, but it also hurts their run defense. He was having a massive year against the run as well.
However, Tart and Autry are having a huge year against the run. The Titans also do a tremendous job of getting everyone on defense to buy in against the run.
Linebacker David Long has developed into a tremendous run defender, with cornerback Kristian Fulton playing tough and physical run defense, while Kevin Byard has consistently been a force against the run coming down from his safety spot.
Everyone on the defense buying in is why the Titans have the top rush defense in DVOA. They do an excellent job no matter what run concept they are facing, but they do particularly well when facing the concepts the Broncos like to run.
Glasgow is what he is as an offensive lineman, but it should be an improvement over Cushenberry, though don't expect excellence there. Denver has to have Meinerz bounce back as a run blocker and pass protection. The biggest weakness is Risner, who has been highly complicit in the Broncos' lack of a running game.
The advantage here is significantly leaning toward the Titans.
Advantage: Titans.
Broncos Passing Game vs. Titans Coverage
The Broncos have plenty of weapons, though they will be without KJ Hamler. However, not having Hamler is a loss for the Broncos' offense because of what he can help open up. Denver showed that off against the Jaguars, leading to multiple plays by tight end Greg Dulcich.
With how inefficient the Broncos' offense has been, the Titans' defense will get their chances — they match up well in the secondary with the Broncos' weapons. Kristian Fulton is developing into one of the better young corners in the NFL, and Roger McCreary is having a solid rookie season.
Byard is a difference-maker on the backend and always a threat to get a takeaway. However, his partner in the safety position, Amani Hooker, won't play. That eases up some in the coverage aspect, with the loss of Simmons helping upfront.
Long is a talented linebacker, but the Titans will be without Zach Cunningham, so that is another opening for the Broncos' weapons to work against.
With how the Titans match up against Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, this must be a massive day for Dulcich, and even the running backs out of the backfield. With Hamler out, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jalen Virgil get his first action this season. While Virgil has a lot to work on with his route running, the speed of Hamler will be missed, and Virgil can help make up for that.
The advantage goes to the Titans, however. Tennessee has been more consistent in coverage than the Broncos' passing offense has been. However, it's only a slight advantage, as the injuries to the Titans open up some avenues for more consistent success if the Broncos can hit them.
Advantage: Slightly Titans.
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Titans QB's vs. Broncos Defense.
Ryan Tannehill is questionable, so he may play, or it may be rookie Malik Willis. However, it doesn't matter a whole lot. The Titans have struggled to get consistent play from their quarterback position, no matter who is back there.
That is expected from Willis, who does create an additional threat with his running ability. However, the Broncos have struggled against mobile quarterbacks over the years, which could lead to struggles against Willis, though not so much in the passing game.
Denver has been running a lot of Cover 1 and Cover 3 this season, with both Titans quarterbacks have struggled with. That gives Denver the advantage, but if Tannehill starts, the advantage is even great for Denver. While he can move and use his legs as a good athlete, he isn't quick to turn to that aspect of his game.
Advantage: Broncos.
Broncos Pass Rushers vs. Titans Pass Protection
Out of 68 tackles, the two starting tackles for the Titans are in the bottom-22 for most pressures allowed. That is good news, as the Broncos will be without Baron Browning and Randy Gregory. Denver's room of pass rushers, which was deep a few weeks ago, has taken hit after hit with injuries, and after trading away Bradley Chubb.
Also hurting the Broncos is they may be without Nik Bonitto, as he missed Friday's practice with an illness. That leaves Jonathon Cooper and Jacob Martin on the roster. Of course, calling up at least one of Jonathan Kongbo or Zach McCloud from the practice squad is likely to happen, and Dre'Mont Jones playing as an edge is also possible. He has done it throughout the season, primarily in specific packages and situations.
The Titans have done a good job inside with protecting the quarterback. Ben Jones and Nate Davis are averaging less than one pressure allowed per game. However, Aaron Brewer has been the weak link on the inside and where the Broncos should look to attack to get pressure.
If Browning and Bonitto were playing in this one, Denver would have an advantage. However, the Broncos are certainly without one and likely without both of them. So this matchup is more even as a result.
Advantage: Wash.
Broncos Defense vs. Titans Running Game
The Broncos run defense struggles when they can be spread thin and deal with power. While the Titans don't have a legit passing game, they still have the weapons to spread Denver thin and run it at them with Derrick Henry.
When you factor in the Broncos' issues tackling smaller and lighter backs, it's hard to assume that Henry won't have a good day. Denver has had plenty of time to prepare for this one, and has done well against Henry historically, but that doesn't guarantee success in this one.
The advantage goes to the Titans, as the Broncos have too much inconsistency with multiple phases of their run defense.
Advantage: Titans.
Broncos Coverage vs. Titans Passing Game
The Titans have one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL. They have enough weapons to spread teams out, but they don't have that consistent passing game threat they had in previous seasons.
Robert Woods is a solid receiver, and Treylon Burks has shown promise as a rookie. The Broncos can match up with them quite well with the secondary they have.
Austin Hooper is the Titans' tight end and a solid player, but tight ends haven't been much of an issue for the Broncos' defense this season. Denver does a good job keeping them quiet throughout the game.
The Broncos' passing defense is legit and has the advantage. However, if they were a consistent defense against the run, they would be cemented as a top-five unit this season.
Advantage: Broncos.
Nathaniel Hackett vs. Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel is a good coach, and while he has bad moments, it isn't with the consistency it is with Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett has shown some signs of improvement throughout the season but no consistency or sustained improvement in those areas. Issues that were there in the first game were still there weeks later in their previous game.
Until shown otherwise, the advantage goes against Hackett.
Read More
Advantage: Titans.
Bottom Line
Both teams have a solid defense and a struggling offense. Their issues on offense are similar, but the Titans can at least get a run game going consistently.
If the Broncos shut down the Titan's run game, they can walk out with the much-needed win.
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.
Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!