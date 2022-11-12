Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans

The Broncos' offense showed that when Wilson plays faster, goes through his reads quicker, and does what he can do; they can be an efficient offense. The Broncos did that for a few drives in their last win, but they didn't stick with it offensively. When Denver did go away from it, its offense started to struggle, mainly because what Wilson can do isn't the same thing as what he wants to do offensively.

Besides that, Wilson struggled when facing Cover 2 and Cover 4. His EPA is below 0 when facing Cover 2, while slightly above 0 for Cover 4. These have been issues with Wilson for years, and a significant concern for the rest of his career as teams shift their coverages on defense to include more of those coverages.

Why is that an issue? Well, Cover 2 and Cover 4 are two of the Titans' most used coverages. However, Tennessee also incorporates a lot of Cover 1 and Cover 3, which Wilson has done well against so far this season.

The Titans will likely throw more Cover 2 and Cover 4 at Wilson and the Broncos, but when they don't, that is when the Broncos need to strike. The Titans are 15th in pass defense DOVA this season, so they're no slouch regarding their passing defense. Tennessee has some highly talented players, which will be gone over shortly.

Also, with the likely high usage of Cover 2 and Cover 4 for the Titans, that isn't a good sign for the Broncos attacking deep. Wilson averages about 7.5 yards per throw against Cover 2 but does average about 12 yards per throw against Cover 4. He doesn't attack deep against Cover 2, but Cover 1 is when he will take those such and has success doing it. So keep an eye out for Cover 1.

Advantage: Titans.