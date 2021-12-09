It's time to get serious about what it'll cost the Broncos to pry Russell Wilson off the Seahawks' hands.

Over the past few seasons, the Denver Broncos' quarterback carousel has been a whirling dervish of mediocrity. More names have played quarterback for the Broncos than any local law firm displaying its partners on the front windows.

From Trevor Siemian to Paxton Lynch, Brandon Allen to Drew Lock, and every name in between, the Broncos have been searching for answers ever since Peyton Manning galloped victoriously into the sunset following Super Bowl 50.

There have been multiple attempts to find the true long-term franchise quarterback, including a pair of high-round draft picks (counting Brock Osweiler), free-agent acquisitions, and trades that haven't lived up to the billing. This past offseason, widespread speculation, and rumors abounded about on Broncos' potential interest in trading for Houston's Deshaun Watson and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers as permanent solutions to the team's quarterback problem.

While those moves never came to fruition, the Broncos haven't been out of the quarterback rumor mill of late, especially because of the lack of consistency and sub-par quality of play Teddy Bridgewater has provided over three-quarters of this season.

On Wednesday, a rumor that Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson would waive the no-trade clause in his contract for four teams, one of which being the Broncos, only added more fuel to the fire.

Wilson, 33, has made it clear that he is unhappy with his status and situation in Seattle, highlighted by the fact that he's been one of the most sacked quarterbacks over the last five seasons. Seattle has made a handful of questionable personnel decisions with the weaponry surrounding him, notably selecting running back Rashaad Penny in the tail end of the first round four years ago.

Wilson-to-Denver, as a possibility, is worth exploring. Before we examine what a trade package would look like for the Broncos, let's set the stage for a Wilson-to-Denver deal.

Why Denver?

How could a team currently sitting at .500 be at the top of the list of a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback? For starters, the Broncos have a solid quartet of receivers in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler, as well as a pair of dynamic tight ends in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The offensive line, while seen as tumultuous by most in the fanbase, has a solid foundation of blocks to build around, including an above-average left tackle in Garett Bolles one year removed from earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Denver's running game features rookie Javonte Williams, which is also a boon for any incoming veteran quarterback. Combine all the young offensive talent with a defense that has several key cornerstones in place and this roster is as close to Super Bowl-ready as possible.

All Denver really needs is a quarterback to get them there.

Price Tag

The baseline of a package to land Wilson would have to include Denver's first-round picks for the next to years, as well as at least one 2022 second-rounder, a future Day 2 selection, and probably a young player still on a rookie contract. With Seattle desperately needing offensive weapons, the Broncos would likely need to package one of their young pass-catchers in the deal.

Of the young players the Broncos could be willing to part ways with, Hamler, Fant, and possibly Patrick rise to the top of the list. Hamler is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 and is an enticing deep threat who could be a great addition as Seattle's third receiver.

Fant hasn't exactly lived up to his first-round draft pedigree and with Okwuegbunam's play lately, the former No. 20 overall pick could be dangled as a trade piece. Patrick, who signed a three-year extension earlier this season, would also fit in nicely as a legitimate possession receiver, something the Seahawks don't currently have at the moment.

Firepower to Bargain

While a pair of first-rounders, at least one second, another Day 2 pick, and a young player sounds incredibly steep, the Broncos have a pair of additional second and third-round selections this coming draft thanks to GM George Paton swindling the Los Angeles Rams via the Von Miller trade about a month ago.

The Broncos have the capital to not only bring in Wilson but continue to fortify the remaining holes on the roster via the draft. Denver also has roughly $48 million in available cap space next season (based on expiring contracts and a projected $208 million salary cap) according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, so fitting Wilson's $24M cap charge wouldn't be a problem.

If the season ended today, Denver would hold the No. 14 overall draft pick according to tankathon.com, but it could end up somewhere in the low 20s if the team somehow manages to make the playoffs.

The Broncos' first-round selection could realistically fall somewhere between picks 14 and 20. That's a high-quality selection that could be in prime quarterback range should the Seahawks choose to go in that direction this offseason. Denver also currently holds picks 48 and 56 (via LAR) in the second round as well as picks 79 and 88 (via LAR).

The Package

Given that, a final package could realistically look like this:

Denver Sends

First-round pick 2022 (14th overall)

Second-round pick 2022 (48th overall)

Third-round pick 2022 (79th overall)

First-round pick 2023

Second-round pick 2023

TE Noah Fant

Seattle Sends

QB Russell Wilson

Franchise quarterbacks still in their prime and playing at a high level don't come available that often. For every Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade, there are 20 acquisitions in free agency that don't pan out. Landing Wilson isn't going to come cheap but without a QB of his caliber, what would Denver's next five-year window look like?

Something to ponder.

