    • November 19, 2021
    Broncos Sign WR Tim Patrick to 3-Year Contract Extension

    Patrick reportedly nets $18.5 million guaranteed.
    In a rare positive Friday news dump, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension. The signing was first reported by 9News' Mike Klis and confirmed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Patrick's new pact is worth up to $34.5 million and includes $18.5 million guaranteed, per Pelissero.

    The Broncos seemingly announced the move — but not its details — via Twitter.

    A 2017 undrafted free agent who bounced from Baltimore to San Francisco before surfacing in the Mile High City, Patrick blossomed into a reliable starting wideout — one of, if not the sport's most underrated at his position. Through 49 career games with the Broncos, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has posted 127 receptions for 1,798 yards (14.2 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns despite cycling through a carousel of subpar quarterback play.

    Known for his sure hands and excellent ball skills, Patrick leads the current Broncos outfit in TD grabs (4) and ranks second in receiving yards (523), slightly trailing Courtland Sutton (617).

    Patrick was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March. His retention — the first in-season extension from Broncos rookie general manager George Paton — is not expected to affect the long-term status of Sutton, who's also scheduled to test the open market after the season.

    "Even with Tim Patrick in the fold on a new deal, #Broncos still consider keeping Courtland Sutton a priority, per source," Denver7's Troy Renck reported. "#Broncos have plenty of cap space to move on plenty of fronts now and in offseason."

    Denver entered Friday with $14.372 million in salary-cap space, third-flushest in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com. That number is projected to balloon to $71.321 million in 2022.

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
