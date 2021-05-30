Bradley Chubb Included in Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Package? Not so Fast

Would the Broncos truly be willing to pony up Bradley Chubb in exchange for the reigning NFL MVP as speculation would have it? Not so fast.

The Denver Broncos currently have $34.3 million left in available salary-cap space, which is enough to reasonably account for a hypothetical arrival of Aaron Rodgers in a potential trade with the Green Bay Packers. While such financial ammunition sets up Broncos' GM George Paton extremely well, it only comprises a portion of what Rodgers would actually cost the Broncos.

Potential Rodgers trade scenarios have filled the void left since the conclusion of the NFL draft, with crystal-ball gazers quick to offer up Broncos players that might be bundled to Green Bay for its star quarterback.

Edge rushers will always be a coveted bargaining chip for teams when putting together a major trade, so it’s no surprise to hear Broncos' pass rusher Bradley Chubb being mentioned in the rumor mill of speculation. Chubb’s value to Paton’s grand roster-building plan remains high with the general manager only recently picking up his fifth-year option.

“That was one of the easier decisions I had today, I know that,” Paton said after exercising Chubb’s option in late April. “That was really easy. He’s one of our core players on our football team. That was an easy decision.”

Broncos Country has waited in frustration to see Chubb paired once again with Von Miller on the outside. With Miller entering what could be his last year in the Orange and Blue, it’s conceivable that this could be the duo's last chance to shine together in Denver.

If Paton is plotting an elaborate plan to use Chubb in a trade package to acquire Rodgers (as rumor and speculation would have it), it starts to diminish a core strength, particularly in a division where chasing quarterbacks is a necessity. Paton has gone about his business to date with a fair degree of conservative caution despite the hype of his own "we'll be a part of every deal' remarks back in January.

All of which probably means a huge trade including the likes of Chubb in exchange for Rodgers (plus multiple first-rounders and an early Day 2 pick) has entered the realm of highly unlikely, irrespective of whom John Elway might happen to bump into on the golf course.

Broncos fans may well be disappointed. After all, many have set their hearts on a Rodgers-to-Denver trade revolutionizing the offense, willing to acquire him at any cost.

But it’s just not a price Paton is likely to pay.

However, all eyes are set toward June 2 as we inch inexorably to the post-June 1 designation that would alleviate much of the dead money the Packers would have to account for if Rodgers were dealt away. Odds are, Broncos Country will have its answers by this time next week.

