NFL 'Execs' Include Lock, Chubb, Risner in New Aaron Rodgers-Broncos Trade Proposal

Forget an arm and a leg — the cost of one Aaron Rodgers is the entire anatomy.

This, from NFL executives who spoke on an apparent condition of anonymity with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. As highlighted in his latest mailbag, Breer "kept workshopping" Denver Broncos trade packages for the league's reigning Most Valuable Player until he "landed on" what was deemed the most realistic.

And it's a whopper.

Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE Bradley Chubb, G Dalton Risner, 2022 first-round pick, ’22 second-round pick, ’23 first-round pick, ’24 first-round pick.

"Chubb and Risner are both young players with two years left on their rookie deals, which adds up to four years of service, and replaces the immediate impact a 2021 pick (obviously you can’t deal those anymore) might’ve made," Breer wrote. "Another idea was to throw in Patrick Surtain II, which a team dealing Rodgers might ask for given Surtain’s upside and new rookie contract (and even more so if Denver agreed to pay the signing bonus). But add Chubb and Risner together and that equaled, as these guys saw it, basically a fourth first-rounder in the deal."

This blockbuster of a proposal dwarfs that of CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, who earlier this month floated four would-be offers, none of which included numerous foundational players and premium draft choices. But why would Green Bay want, say, Graham Glasgow when they could ask for Risner? Why settle for an aging Von Miller when they can nab a prime Chubb? The answer: They probably wouldn't, and Breer's pass-along reflects that.

Whether life imitates art is a different story. The caveat here is Breer echoing one of the nameless execs who opined the idea of trading Rodgers "seems completely insane."

"Which is why I think Green Bay still a long way off from actually doing that," he added.

The Broncos aren't waiting for the Packers to pick up the phone nor for Rodgers to resolve his disenchantment in Cheesehead Land, as head coach Vic Fangio recently opened a "50-50" QB competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job. The team also signed former undrafted free agent Case Cookus to serve as the No. 4 passer behind Brett Rypien.

