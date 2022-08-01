Englewood, Colo.— After Saturday’s ‘Broncos Back Together’ event that saw a wave of 7,000 fans flock to UCHealth Training Center, the Denver Broncos took their first off day of camp on Sunday.

While coaches, players, trainers, and anyone associated with Broncos , never really get an 'off' day, Denver’s squad reconvened for Week 2 of training camp on Monday morning on the first official day of August. It was the first day of a more realistic version of football with players donning shoulder pads and helmets compared to the light shells worn on Saturday.

It was another jam-packed day with thousands of fans happy to endure the heat on the first day of this exciting football month. What did I learn from observing Monday's practice? Let's dive in.

KJ Hamler Returns from PUP Looking Smooth

Just before players started to step onto the practice fields, it was announced that the 23-year-old wideout was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. In his first action since offseason work, the 2020 second-round draft pick had a remarkable first day of training camp.

I’ll admit, I was apprehensive about whether Hamler should be practicing much at all, especially on the first day of shoulder pads. But those misgivings were unfounded as Hamler was thrown right into the mix of positional and team drills.

While he wasn’t going all-out on his first day, Hamler's 75-percent effort showed significant progress from the torn ACL sustained in Week 3 of 2021. The former Penn State star sported a knee brace like his teammate Courtland Sutton did in his first camp return from the same injury, although Sutton isn’t wearing the brace this season.

Hamler’s routes were precise, smooth, and explosive on Monday. The third-year slot receiver known for his speed, burst, and elite athleticism caught virtually every pass thrown his way in positional drills and during team period.

Hamler caught a variety of passes from out-routes to slants and go-routes, demonstrating his preparation and study of the new-look offense. There’s no question that his confidence in his rehabilitation translated to his work on the field today.

Javonte Williams Teases New Running Style

It’s hard for Broncos Country to get any more excited about its second-year running back than it already is. In his rookie season, Williams played in 17 games and rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 43 receptions for 316 yards and three additional scores.

The former North Carolina star was also featured in the national media for his violent style, running over defenders and fighting through contact.

On Monday morning, I couldn’t wait to see ‘Pookie’ in shoulder pads because operating with contact is this man’s bread and butter. But instead of seeing him run over linemen or stiff-arm a smaller defensive back, Williams showcased a new aspect to his running game.

During the first play of team period with the starters, Russell Wilson handed off the ball to No. 33, who, instead of searching for an edge defender to mow down, took a powerful cut from his outside foot and darted up the middle through a revealed lane.

Perhaps a new weapon has been added to Williams’ already rich arsenal. People forget that he can also run routes and catch the ball effectively in the passing game, in addition to his supreme pass protection.

While it’s unclear whether Williams has lost any weight (because he didn’t need to), he certainly looks leaner and a hair quicker in his first two steps from the backfield. Combine the new traits with the throwback qualities of a hard-nosed back from yesteryear, and Broncos Country should expect a top-10 rusher this season.

A Tough Day for Garett Bolles

We’ve all been there.

Sometimes things just don't go right for you on a bad day. It’s not the worst thing ever, but sometimes we could all benefit from a fresh start the next day.

Professional football players at the toughest position on the offensive line are no different. Bolles had one of those days.

The 30-year-old former first-round draft pick from 2017 had a false start early in team period, which was extremely disappointing. Not just because he’s a veteran player heading into his sixth season but because the team is coming off its first reprieve from training camp, and displaying mental errors on the first day of the second week of camp halted momentum.

That’s not to say Bolles hasn’t had some good moments in training camp, but I’d venture to say that his teammate and pass rusher Bradley Chubb has gotten the better of him.

There have even been rumblings in the rumor mill that Denver's first-year O-line coach Butch Barry may be adjusting to his room during this feeling-out period. There’s no impending doom or trouble to be expected, but anytime there’s a change in staff, and especially a shift in scheme, there are bound to be some growing pains.

If we know anything about Bolles, it's that he’s dealt with not only growing pains but steep adversity and criticism in his past and has come through to take a victory lap on the other side.

