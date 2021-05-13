Report: Broncos Waive WR DaeSean Hamilton After Failed Trade Talks

The Broncos just moved on from a 2018 draft pick the team had high hopes in.

If the Denver Broncos have one position locked down, it's wide receiver. With the likes of Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, and his draft-class mate KJ Hamler, Denver's top trio on paper is formidable.

Then you throw in Tim Patrick, who's coming of a very solid year in relief of the injured Sutton, as well as 2020 seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland and 2021 sixth-rounder Seth Williams, and it's not only a log-jam at wide receiver — it's an embarrassment of riches.

Such depth at the position has left DaeSean Hamilton on the outside looking in. Rumors cropped up earlier this offseason that the Broncos were fielding trade calls on Hamilton and then on Thursday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the team had waived him after trade talks fell through.

"The Broncos are waiving WR DaeSean Hamilton, source says. With depth at the receiver spot, the team had trade talks involving the former fourth-rounder recently but couldn’t finalize a deal. Strong possibility to be claimed," Garafolo tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after, Garafolo pumped the brakes on his scoop.

"Updating here: The Broncos got calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton later this afternoon, sources say. So he hasn’t been officially waived yet and don’t close the door on a trade. Stay tuned," Garafolo tweeted.

Denver insider Mike Klis tied the conflicting reports in a bow by confirming that, indeed, Hamilton has been waived by the Broncos.

A 2018 fourth-round pick of Denver's, Hamilton left the college ranks as Penn State's all-time leading receiver. He and Sutton (drafted in Round 2) were part of the same draft class.

While Sutton quickly rose to stardom, Hamilton mostly floundered (despite a decent connection with QB Drew Lock), which saw the Broncos continue to prioritize the position by tripling down in the 2020 draft by selecting Jeudy, Hamler, and Cleveland. Instead of letting Patrick walk as a restricted free agent, Denver tendered him, guaranteeing him north of $3M.

The last straw was the drafting of Williams two weeks ago. The writing has been on the wall for Hamilton for some time and it's a shame because he's a great route-runner, a good team guy, and a young leader.

Hamilton exits Denver with nine career starts under his belt with 81 career receptions (on 141 targets) for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He will get claimed off waivers in all likelihood.

Happy trails.

