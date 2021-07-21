Report: Broncos Waive WR Days Before Training Camp

The Denver Broncos have begun the arduous process of paring down their extraordinarily vast wide receiver room.

As first reported by George Stoia of the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Broncos on Tuesday waived WR Damion Willis, trimming the position to 14 players ahead of training camp, which kicks off July 28.

Willis, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, was signed by the Broncos in May. A 2019 undrafted free agent, he appeared in 10 games as a rookie with Cincinnati, starting two, and caught nine passes for 82 yards. The 23-year-old was waived by the Bengals last August and, following a cup of coffee in Cleveland, ended the year on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

Denver is expected to carry a maximum of seven wideouts on its final roster, and at least four are locks: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Tim Patrick. Battling for the remaining spots are Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, and Amara Darboh, among others.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the diverse collective as the NFL's sixth-best WR corps.

“Our receiving core is probably the most dynamic receiving core in the National Football League in my opinion," Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles boasted last month. "I think we have some of the most deadly guys. Guys who defenses fear because they are so fast off the ball and the way that they break in their routes and the way they get open. They’re special."

