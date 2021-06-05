Broncos' Receiving Corps Earns Top-10 Ranking by PFF

This offense is loaded for bear at the skill positions.

It's no secret the Denver Broncos have cultivated a talented collection of skill players on offense. Looking over the wide receiver depth chart, however, a logjam of dynamic pass-catchers jumps off the page.

Throw in what the Broncos have at both the tight end and running back positions, and suddenly, this is an offense on the brink of taking the NFL by storm. The only thing missing?

Consistent quarterback play. Or, at least, that's how Pro Football Focus views the issue. The Broncos' wideouts checked in at No. 6 in PFF's NFL rankings of the position.

6. DENVER BRONCOS

The Broncos' wide receivers have as much potential as any in the league, but they had some growing pains last season. They ultimately graded at just 66.7 as a unit, good for 30th in the NFL.

The Broncos may have the best top-four wide receivers, and when combined with their tight ends, they have one of the best receiving units in the league.

Indeed, if the 2021 season were a hunt, the Broncos would be loaded for bear at wide receiver. With Courtland Sutton returning from his ACL injury and Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler poised to take a quantum Year 2 leap, all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place.

None of that mentions the RFA-tendered Tim Patrick, who proved last year in relief of Sutton that he's a starting-caliber NFL receiver. Last year's seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland offers untapped intrigue, as does this year's sixth-rounder Seth Williams out of Auburn.

At tight end, the Broncos' depth offensively becomes a true embarrassment of riches. Noah Fant led the team in receiving last year and was barely used up to his potential by the offensive coordinator.

Albert Okwuegbunam is bouncing back from an ACL but in his limited exposure opposite of Fant, the Broncos obviously had a special tight end duo to throw yet another wrinkle at defenses.

Even the running backs are great pass-catchers. Melvin Gordon is among the most solid third-down backs in the game and rookie second-rounder Javonte Williams checks the same boxes.

The pièce de ré·sis·tance? Quarterback.

Either Drew Lock has to take a monumental leap forward and turn the corner this year or the veteran transplant Teddy Bridgewater will take over. Lock's ceiling is high but he lacks consistency.

Bridgewater's ceiling is dwarfed by Lock's but his floor is significantly higher than the ex-Missouri star. Somewhere in the middle, the Broncos hope to strike a balance.

That'll be dictated by the open competition this summer between Lock and Bridgewater. Whoever wins, one thing is certain; there will be no excuses for anything less than top-15 offensive production.

This offense is simply too talented to be hand-cuffed any longer by up-and-down QB play. If Lock fails to launch, don't expect miracles or 'Star Wars numbers' from Bridgewater.

If fans want the most out of this offense, based on what the Broncos currently have at QB, you've got to be hoping Lock wins the battle and turns the corner. He's the only signal-caller on this roster with a shot at helping this supporting cast reach its potential.

Bridgewater is a caretaker and game manager, in the best sense of the word. He'll protect the ball and be relatively efficient between the 20s but that comes with the downside of fewer explosive plays and points.

It'll be fun to see how it shakes out between Lock and Bridgewater.

