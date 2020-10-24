The Denver Broncos have an extremely tough matchup in Week 7 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and there are a few rookies the team will really have to rely on, even with the team getting several studs back from injury. Picking which rookie to watch for this week's installment wasn't easy.

That speaks to the difficulty of the task at hand for the Broncos this week. The rookie who rises to the top of the list, though, is none other than wideout Jerry Jeudy. I break down why the first-rounder is so crucial in Week 7 in the video above.

This game is important for every Broncos' rookie. Here's why.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE: He finally saw the field last week and proved he can create mismatches and he'll be asked to do so again vs. the Chiefs' defense. Okwuegbunam was a strong candidate for rookie to watch in Week 7.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | C: This week, the rookie pivot will draw some tough matchups inside and while he played well at New England, he needs to prove he can do it again but this time against a tougher matchup.

Michael Ojemudia | CB: The young corner is an obvious choice as the Chiefs present such a high-volume passing attack and if you can't shut them down, or at least slow them, it'll be a long day.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos have to score points this week, which puts Jeudy and fellow rookie wideout KJ Hamler in the spotlight. Each has a legit reason to be the rookie to watch for this matchup but with Hamler still working back from his hamstring injury, Jeudy takes precedent this week, which I explain in-depth in the video.

Bottom line, the Broncos will rely on all their rookies for this one. Who are you pointing to as the most crucial rookie in Week 7? Sound off in the comment section below.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.